DPL 2025: Purani Dilli 6 beat West Delhi Lions in thriller at Arun Jaitley Stadium

ANI |
Updated on: Aug 08, 2025 10:45 am IST

The crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was once again treated to a thrilling contest as Purani Dilli 6 edged out West Delhi Lions by 15 runs.

The crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was once again treated to a thrilling contest as Purani Dilli 6 edged out West Delhi Lions by 15 runs in a high-octane clash of the second season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL).

A still from DPL 2025 match(DPL)
A still from DPL 2025 match(DPL)

Batting first, Purani Dilli 6 rode on a fine display of aggressive and calculated batting. Samarth Seth led the charge with a composed 36-ball 52, anchoring the innings and setting the tone for a competitive total. He found solid support in Dev Lakra, who played fluently for his 47 off 31 deliveries. The duo stitched together a crucial partnership that kept the scoreboard ticking.

According to a release, Ekansh Dobal added late momentum with a quick-fire 20 Not Out off just 11 balls, helping Purani Dilli 6 post a challenging total of 186/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 187, the West Delhi Lions faced early setbacks as their top order crumbled under pressure. But middle-order batter Ayush Doseja rose to the occasion with a heroic innings. He played a lone hand and went on to score a brilliant century, keeping his team in the hunt till the very end.

However, the lack of support from the other end proved costly as the Lions eventually fell short, finishing 18 runs adrift as they were restricted to 171/8 in 20 overs.

For Purani Dilli 6, Rajneesh Dadar starred with the ball, producing a tight and effective spell of 2/19 in his full quota of four overs. His disciplined bowling in the middle overs played a key role in derailing the Lions' chase.

It was a spirited all-round performance by Purani Dilli 6, who held their nerves in the closing stages to seal a win.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated.
