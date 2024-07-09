 Dravid refuses extra bonus over rest of his support staff | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dravid refuses extra bonus over rest of his support staff

ByRasesh Mandani
Jul 09, 2024 11:34 PM IST

The outgoing head coach will take home only ₹2.5 crore bonus, the same as the rest of his support staff

Mumbai: Rahul Dravid did it again. Keeping up with his principles of taking an equal share of prize bonus as the rest of his support staff, the outgoing head coach refused to take the additional 2.5 crore that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was awarding him — at par with members of the playing squad of India’s T20 World Cup winning team.

India's outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid has stuck to his principle of taking the same prize money as his support staff. (PTI)
India's outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid has stuck to his principle of taking the same prize money as his support staff. (PTI)

“Rahul wanted the same bonus money ( 2.5 crore) as the rest of his support staff (bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip and batting coach Vikram Rathore). We respect his sentiments,” a BCCI source said.

As per the distribution formula devised by the board, the 15 playing members of India’s winning squad and Dravid were to get 5 crore each from the 125 crore prize money. The support staff are getting 2.5 crore each, while the selectors and the travelling members of the squad will be richer by 1 crore each.

Dravid had made a similar point as head coach of India’s winning U-19 World Cup team of 2018. When it was decided that Dravid, for his stature, would get 50 lakh while the other members of the support staff would get 20 lakh each and the players 30 lakh each, he had refused the formula. Dravid wanted the BCCI to award everyone equally.

Accordingly, a revised list of cash awards ( 25 lakhs) to every member of the coaching staff, including Dravid was made. For qualities like these and how Dravid established consistency in selection during his tenure, the former coach formed a bond with the players.

Dravid, who for all his accomplishments as a player, never won a World Cup, finally achieved the feat as a head coach of India’s T20 World Cup winning team. From captain Rohit Sharma to senior Virat Kohli brought Dravid to the forefront in the winning celebrations. Rohit was the one to have convinced Dravid to stay on for the T20 World Cup following the end of his coaching stint with India’s loss in the ODI World Cup finals, last year.

“You are an absolute stalwart of this game, but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you,” Rohit wrote about Dravid on Tuesday.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Stay informed with the latest Cricket News, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings, and dive into player stats and rankings on the Crickit by HT website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Dravid refuses extra bonus over rest of his support staff
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On