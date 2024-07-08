How BCCI's 125 crore windfall for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team will be distributed among players and staff

The victory made India the first team to win a T20 World Cup without losing a single match throughout the tournament. It was also celebrated in the country as a redemption for the team's heartbreaking loss in the final of the 2023 World Cup that India had hosted.

How the prize money will be distributed

The prize money is not just for the 15-member squad and coaching staff. According to a TOI report, the four reserve players will also be receiving a part of it. Each player in the squad is expected to receive at least ₹5 Crores, while reserve players and support staff members will receive a minimum of ₹1 Crore each. This distribution ensures recognition for both on-field players and off-field support crucial to India's success in the tournament.

Head coach Rahul Dravid led the support staff, which included batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip, three throwdown specialists, three physios, a trainer, manager, logistics manager, video analyst, and security and integrity officer.

There were emotional scenes in Barbados after India won the final with both sets of players shedding tears. It was the first time that South Africa had reached the final of the major tournament, with the team shedding the tag of “chokers” that the Proteas have been saddled due to previous sides not making it past the semi-finals in major tournaments despite fielding some of the best players in the world. Like India, South Africa came to the final unbeaten.

Captain Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirements from T20 internationals after the final. Dravid, meanwhile, had confirmed that he would be stepping down as head coach of the team well before the tournament had started, regardless of the result. He had led India to the World Test Championship final and the final of the World Cup in 2023 and had not managed to win the latter title throughout his illustrious playing career. It meant that Dravid bowed out with his first World Cup trophy in his hands, T20 or ODI.