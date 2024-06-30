BCCI announces staggering prize money for Rohit Sharma and Co. as Team India ends long wait for T20 World Cup title

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared the prize money for the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma and Co. scripted history in the Caribbean on Saturday. Rohit's Team India defeated South Africa in the final to end their long wait for an ICC title. A Virat Kohli masterclass followed by bowling heroics from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya sealed India's seven-run win over the Proteas in Barbados. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, India's head coach Rahul Dravid and other team members pose for a picture as they celebrate after beating South Africa by 7 runs (ANI )

With India rewriting history at the grandest stage, BCCI has announced prize money of INR 125 crores for Rohit's Team India. “I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!,” Shah said.

India won the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA and former champions West Indies. The 2024 edition featured 20 teams competing over 28 days across nine venues - the biggest ICC event in the shortest format. Earlier, the ICC announced a record-breaking prize fund of $11.25 million USD for the T20 World Cup 2024. Team India is taking home at least $2.45 million after lifting the famous trophy. South Africa have earned at least $1.28 million for finishing second in the T20 World Cup.