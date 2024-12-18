BRISBANE, Australia — Travis Head dismissed India tailender Akash Deep to end India’s first innings at 260 and secure an 185-run lead for Australia on the final day of the third cricket test on Wednesday. Draw likely as rain again plays havoc with Australia-India 3rd test on 5th day at Brisbane

But that was all the cricket that was possible as first lightning forced a delay, and then it began to rain heavily at the Gabba. Only a few overs were bowled, and lunch was taken with no prospect of play and more showers in the forecast.

After four days of play Tuesday, India was 252-9 in its first innings, trailing Australia by 193 runs. More importantly, India avoided having to follow-on with a late flurry of tail-end runs in fading light, forcing Australia to bat again — if the home side ever gets a chance.

With the five-test series level at 1-1 and Brisbane touted as being a pivotal test in the series, it has turned out to be anything but. Rain delay after rain delay has spoiled the Gabba match and forced Cricket Australia to refund tickets to about 35,000 spectators who attended the first day because not enough overs were bowled.

Only 13 overs were bowled on the first day Saturday and there were eight stoppages of play due to rain on the third day Monday. That continued Tuesday morning and rain returned to delay the start of play after lunch, then again after only two overs were bowled. Bad light finally stopped play Tuesday after only 58 overs were bowled on the day, and Wednesday wasn't shaping up to be much better.

Australia will likely be a bowler down for the remainder of the series after Josh Hazlewood suffered calf soreness ahead of the fourth day’s play and was only able to send down one over before leaving the field.

Hazlewood, who missed the second Adelaide test due to side soreness, was late entering the field at the start of play and then looked labored when he came into the attack.

“Josh passed all assessments before he was selected for the third test and was fully fit entering the match,” Cricket Australia's high-performance director Ben Oliver said. “Unfortunately Josh suffered a new, unrelated calf injury during the warm-up on day four.”

Scott Boland, who replaced Hazlewood in Adelaide and took five wickets, will likely be back for Australia for the Melbourne Cricket Ground test starting Dec. 26.

India won the first test by 295 runs at Perth, while Australia came back to win the second day-night test in Adelaide by 10 wickets.

