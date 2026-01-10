Dropped twice, missed run out: Nadine de Klerk cashes in on MI's comedy of errors with 6-4-6-4 in final over blitz

The WPL 2026 opener went down to the wire as RCB staged a stunning comeback to defeat the Mumbai Indians by three wickets at Navi Mumbai on Friday. It looked like MI's match to win, but Nadine de Klerk had other plans. Chasing 155 runs, RCB started positively as openers Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris showed intent. But they failed to build on their strong starts as Harris departed for 25 off 12 balls and Mandhana fell for 18 off 13 deliveries. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Nadine de Klerk celebrates after her team's win. (AFP)

After Mandhana and Harris' departure, RCB's top order had a total collapse as Dayalan Hemalatha managed only seven off 12 balls and Richa Ghosh was dismissed for six off six deliveries. Meanwhile, Radha Yadav came and left quickly, managing only one run off two deliveries.

It was the middle order which came to RCB's rescue as Nadine de Klerk and Arundhati Reddy began to build a partnership. The pair began cautiously, punishing loose deliveries with boundaries. Reddy lost her wicket in the first ball of the 17th over, leaving for 20 off 25 deliveries. Then Shreyanka Patil (1) departed in the final delivery.

In the 18th over, Amanjot Kaur kept things tight in the first five balls, conceding only a single. But then in the sixth ball, Prema Rawat smacked her for a four, giving much assistance to De Klerk. After 18 overs, RCB reached 126/7, needing 29 from 12 balls.

Ahead in the race, Harmanpreet Kaur sent Shabnim Ismail in the 19th over, her trump card. The decision almost paid off right from the get-go as De Klerk hit the first delivery straight to Nat Sciver-Brunt at long-off, and it looked like a simple catch. But the ball popped out of her hand, much to everyone's disbelief.

Punishing the error, De Klerk slammed the next ball for a four, over the bowler's head. Ismail responded with a dot and then almost removed her South African teammate again. Receiving a slow delivery, De Klerk tried to go big and swung it towards deep midwicket, where Amelia Kerr put it down. Then De Klerk decided to come back for a double, and the ball was thrown to Kamalini. The wicketkeeper fumbled and spilt the ball out of her gloves, before hitting the stumps. De Klerk took another single, giving the strike to Rawat. Rawat hit another boundary, setting it up for De Klerk in the final over as RCB got to 137/7, needing 18 from six balls.

Sciver-Brunt was given the responsibility to bowl in the final over, and began with two dots. It seemed like she had figured out De Klerk, who was batting. But then De Klerk decided to unleash her skills and smoked Sciver-Brunt for a six over long-off. She followed it up with a four, behind square and then another six over deep midwicket. With RCB needing two off one ball, many expected De Klerk to take a double and send the match to a Super Over, which was the safer route.

De Klerk had the last laugh, punishing a loose yorker, and clobbered it over the bowler's head for a four, handing RCB victory. The final over saw De Klerk smack 20 runs, and she also got her fifty. She ended her day at 63* off 44 balls, with Rawat (8*) in support.