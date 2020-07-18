e-paper
Home / Cricket / Du Plessis donates bat and pink ODI jersey for auction to raise funds to combat Covid-19

Du Plessis donates bat and pink ODI jersey for auction to raise funds to combat Covid-19

Du Plessis had recently taken to social media to express his support towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

cricket Updated: Jul 18, 2020 16:25 IST
Faf Du Plessis has donated his bat and jersey for auction to raise funds to feed children in times of Covid-19.
Faf Du Plessis has donated his bat and jersey for auction to raise funds to feed children in times of Covid-19.(Instagram/Faf du Plessis)
         

South African batsman Faf Du Plessis took to Instagram on Saturday to inform his fans that he will be donating a bat and a pink ODI jersey for an auction to raise funds for feeding vulnerable children from local communities in these tough times of Covid-19.

Du Plessis was nominated by childhood friend and South Africa teammate AB de Villiers.

“As you all know the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on a lot of people, and we’re experiencing these effects first hand in South Africa,” Du Plessis wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve donated one of my almost new IXU bats and my Pink ODI shirt from the 2016 Pink ODI against England that will be auctioned on All in Africa’s website,” he added. 

All in Africa Challenge Hey Guys, As you all know the Covid - 19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on a lot of people, and we’re experiencing these effects first hand in South Africa. I’ve accepted the @allin_africa challenge after being nominated by @siya_kolisi_the_bear and @abdevilliers17 . I’ve donated one of my almost new IXU bats and my Pink ODI shirt from the 2016 Pink ODI against England that will be auctioned on All in Africa’s website. All of the proceeds of the auction will go towards a project I’ve launched with the Hillsong Africa Foundation. The goal of the project is to raise R500 000 that will be used to feed vulnerable children from local communities. Every donation will go a long way in helping these children. If you’d like to make a bid on these items, please check out link in my bio Stay safe

Du Plessis had recently taken to social media to express his support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. Du Plessis, who captained South Africa in last year’s ICC World Cup, spoke at a time when several former South African cricketers have been divided on the issue.

