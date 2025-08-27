Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where to watch, full squads, venue, tournament format and all you need to know

The Duleep Trophy 2025 is set to take centre stage during a brief pause in India’s international calendar. With the national team preparing for the Asia Cup and the upcoming Test series against West Indies, the domestic red-ball competition begins on August 28. North Zone face East Zone and Central Zone meet NorthEast Zone in the opening games, while heavyweights West and South Zones, courtesy of their strong records, start directly from the semi-finals. All fixtures will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The 2025 edition of the Duleep Trophy will begin on August 28.(X Image)

The upcoming edition of the Duleep Trophy carries added weight as selectors will keep a close watch on players who could break into the national setup ahead of the home series against West Indies and South Africa later this year under Shubman Gill’s captaincy. Performances from the likes of Tilak Varma, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and Harsh Dubey, among others, will be under the spotlight.

All you need to know about the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy

When will the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy be played?

The tournament kicks off on August 28 and will run till September 11.

Where is the Duleep Trophy 2025 taking place?

All matches of the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy will be staged at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

What’s the Duleep Trophy 2025 format?

The competition follows a straight knockout format. North Zone take on East Zone, while Central Zone face NorthEast Zone in the quarterfinals. South Zone and West Zone, who earned direct entry to the last four, await the winners in the semifinals, with the finalists clashing for the trophy.

Where to watch Duleep Trophy 2025 matches on TV?

The Duleep Trophy 2025 matches won’t be broadcast live on Television.

Where to watch Duleep Trophy 2025 matches online?

The Duleep Trophy 2025 matches will be broadcast live on JioHotstar.

What is the schedule of the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy?

Quarterfinal 1: August 28-31, 2025: North Zone vs East Zone

Quarterfinal 2: August 28-31, 2025: Central Zone vs NorthEast Zone

Semifinal 1: September 4-7, 2025: South Zone vs Winner QF1

Semifinal 2: September 4-7, 2025: West Zone vs Winner QF2

Final: September 11-15, 2025: Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2

Duleep Trophy 2025 squads

South Zone squad: Tilak Varma (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vc), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar.

East Zone squad: Ishan Kishan (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami.

West Zone squad: Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale (wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmandrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala

North Zone squad: Shubman Gill (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vc), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

Central Zone squad: Dhruv Jurel (c/wk), Rajat Patidar*, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed

North East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (captain), Ankur Malik, Jehu Anderson, Aryan Bora, Techi Doria, Ashish Thapa, Sedezhalie Rupero, Karnajit Yumnam, Hem Chetri, Palzor Tamang, Arpit Subash Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Pheiroijam Jotin, Ajay Lamabam Singh