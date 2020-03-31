e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Duration of World Test Championship should be extended: Misbah

Duration of World Test Championship should be extended: Misbah

Pakistan had to postpone a Test of the championship against Bangladesh at home following the coronavirus outbreak earlier this month.

cricket Updated: Mar 31, 2020 16:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
Pakistan's cricket chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq speaks to reporters.
Pakistan's cricket chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq speaks to reporters.(AP)
         

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has suggested extending the time span of the ICC World Test Championship with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing all cricketing activities to a halt and potentially throwing the international schedule haywire.

“I just think that all teams must get equal opportunities in the championship even if matches are rescheduled,” he said during a video conference with the media on Tuesday.

“Whenever cricket resumes all teams should get equal opportunity in the ICC World Test Championship to try to play in the final. The tournament can be extended beyond 2021,” he said.

According to the original schedule, the inaugural competition runs from 2019-2021.

Pakistan had to postpone a Test of the championship against Bangladesh at home following the coronavirus outbreak earlier this month.

Misbah also said that if teams didn’t get equal opportunity to play in the championship, results would not be fair.

The ICC has indicated that it would talk to member boards to find a solution to the matches of the championship which will be hit by the pandemic and one option which will be discussed would be awarding points for cancelled matches.

“The tournament should be extended that is my view. That is the only way we can find and end the event in a balanced way. Matches can be rescheduled if the event is extended,” he said.

READ: Australian documentary ‘motivates’ England skipper Joe Root for Ashes

After the Test against Bangladesh, Pakistan’s next assignment of the ICC Championship is a Test series in England in July.

Misbah said since that series was very important, he had already asked all the players who are in isolation to keep working on their fitness and also study the strengths and weaknesses of the England team.

“I have been in touch with most of the players including centrally contracted players…even trainer is in touch with them…we are giving them and sending them plans according to their equipment at home to remain in shape as a team.

“I want the physical condition of players to be what is required in Test cricket whenever cricket resumes,” he said.

Misbah said this was the best time for Pakistan to do its homework for the series in England and analyse their players.

Asked about Pakistani players and officials having to take pay cuts if the coronavirus pandemic continues for a long time, Misbah said when the contracts of players expire in June, the board and players will sit down and decide what to do.

“When new contracts come we will see situation and take the right decisions and players will have to understand and it will not be a one-way decision…everyone is mentally ready for this situation,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
‘No one is now on road’: Centre to SC on migrant workers leaving in droves
‘No one is now on road’: Centre to SC on migrant workers leaving in droves
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Don’t organize gatherings: Delhi CM urges religious leaders to cooperate
Don’t organize gatherings: Delhi CM urges religious leaders to cooperate
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Disney+ is coming to India on April 3 via Hotstar
Disney+ is coming to India on April 3 via Hotstar
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news