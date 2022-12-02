Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from IPL, reveals new role with Chennai Super Kings

Dwayne Bravo, the West Indies all-rounder, has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League but will stay on with Chennai Super Kings as its bowling coach for the upcoming season. Bravo, who is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL with 183 wickets from 161 matches, will replace L Balaji who has taken a break from the 2023 edition due to personal reasons.

"I'm looking forward to this new journey because it's something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it's a role I'm excited about. From player to coach, I don't think I have to adjust much because while I'm playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen. The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off. "I never thought I would be the leading wicket taker in the history of IPL. But I'm just happy to be a part of IPL history," Bravo said in a statement.

A month after Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the IPL and branches into similar role with the Mumbai Indians as their batting coach, Bravo has followed a similar pattern. Having started off with Mumbai Indians in the first couple of seasons, Bravo switched to CSK in 2010 and became a superstar, winning the Purple Cap twice and becoming a pivotal figure for the franchise. Bravo was part of the CSK's all four IPL winning campaigns.

"Congratulations to Dwayne Bravo on a tremendous career in the IPL. He has been a crucial member of the Super Kings family for more than a decade and we are excited to continue the association. Bravo's vast experience will be of immense value to our players and support staff. We are confident that our bowling group will thrive under his guidance," Kasi Viswanathan, Chennai Super Kings CEO, said.

