ECB offers to 'help' BCCI host remaining IPL 2025 matches as England players fly back home amid Indo-Pak tensions

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has offered its support to the BCCI after the board announced a one-week suspension of the 2025 Indian Premier League due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. With players flying out and uncertainty looming over the season's future, England have expressed the desire to play host to the remainder of the matches in the league, should BCCI decide to relocate. Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans (AFP)

On Friday, ECB chief executive Richard Gould confirmed England would be willing to step in if needed. “We will help our counterparts at the BCCI where we can,” he said as quoted by English media outlet Mail Online, acknowledging the complexities surrounding the current seven-day halt in IPL proceedings.

The IPL was paused on Friday following military escalation across the India-Pakistan border, including air raid alerts in a city less than 100 kilometres near Dharamsala – the venue of the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. The league announced that the remaining 12 games of the group stage and the entire knockout phase would be postponed, with a revised schedule to be determined “after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.”

The idea of moving the tournament abroad is not without precedent. The IPL was shifted to the UAE during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and in 2009 it was staged in South Africa to avoid a clash with Indian general elections. England, meanwhile, would offer a different logistical challenge, but potentially a smoother transition for the Indian players already due to arrive for the side's five-Test tour in June.

Additionally, players from Australia and South Africa will travel to England to take part in the World Test Championship final, which will take place between June 11 and 15.

England players leaving India

The report stated that among the 10 English players who had participated in the IPL—Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, and Jacob Bethell included—many were booked on outbound flights from India on Thursday night, even before the official suspension was confirmed on Friday morning. Others opted to head to Dubai, hoping to wait out the uncertainty and reassess their plans based on future developments.

While the IPL final was originally scheduled for May 25 in Kolkata, a seven-day delay pushes the tournament into June, a period that overlaps with England’s own cricketing commitments. Yet, the ECB remains optimistic about maintaining its international calendar.

An ECB spokesperson stated, “We’re still expecting India’s five-Test tour here beginning next month to go ahead as planned.”