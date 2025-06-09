Eden Gardens to now host 1st Test against South Africa in November. Check India's updated home season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made some venue changes for the upcoming home season on Monday. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which was earlier slated to host the second Test between India and West Indies in October 2025, will now host the first Test between India and South Africa in November. Eden Gardens will now host the 1st Test between India and South Africa in November.(PTI)

The second Test between India and West Indies will now be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

“The 2nd Test against West Indies, originally slated for Kolkata, will now be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the 1st Test against South Africa, starting November 14, 2025, has been shifted from New Delhi to Eden Gardens in Kolkata,” the BCCI said in an official release.

The outfield and the pitches are also being revamped at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hence the upcoming ODI series between India and Australia Women has been moved out of Chennai.

The first two ODIs will now take place at the New PCA stadium in New Chandigarh, while the third and final ODI will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The three one-day games between India A and South Africa A have also been moved from M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The BCCI has not provided a specific reason for this.

Here is the full updated home season for India

Australia Women's Tour of India

1st ODI - September 14 - New Chandigarh

2nd ODI - September 17 - New Chandigarh

3rd ODI - September 20 - New Delhi

Australia Men's A Team Tour of India

1st Multi-Day Game - September 16-19 - Lucknow

2nd Multi-Day Game - September 23-26 - Lucknow

1st One-Day - September 30 - Kanpur

2nd One-Day - October 3 - Kanpur

3rd One-Day - October 5 - Kanpur

West Indies Men's Tour of India

1st Test - October 2-6 - Ahmedabad

2nd Test - October 10-14 - New Delhi

South Africa Men's A Team Tour of India

1st Multi-Day Game - October 30--November 2 - BCCI COE, Bengaluru

2nd Multi-Day Game - November 6-9 - BCCI COE, Bengaluru

1st One-Day - 13 November - Rajkot

2nd One-Day - 16 November - Rajkot

3rd One-Day - 19 November - Rajkot

South Africa Men's Tour of India

1st Test - November 14-18 - Kolkata

2nd Test - November 22-26 - Guwahati

1st ODI - November 30 - Ranchi

2nd ODI - December 3 - Raipur

3rd ODI - December 6 - Vizag

1st T20I - December 9 - Cuttack

2nd T20I - December 11 - New Chandigarh

3rd T20I - December 14 - Dharamsala

4th T20I - December 17 - Lucknow

5th T20I - December 19 - Ahmedabad