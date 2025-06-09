Eden Gardens to now host 1st Test against South Africa in November. Check India's updated home season
BCCI released an updated schedule for the upcoming home season. Eden Gardens will now host the 1st Test between India and South Africa in November.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made some venue changes for the upcoming home season on Monday. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which was earlier slated to host the second Test between India and West Indies in October 2025, will now host the first Test between India and South Africa in November.
The second Test between India and West Indies will now be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
“The 2nd Test against West Indies, originally slated for Kolkata, will now be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the 1st Test against South Africa, starting November 14, 2025, has been shifted from New Delhi to Eden Gardens in Kolkata,” the BCCI said in an official release.
The outfield and the pitches are also being revamped at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hence the upcoming ODI series between India and Australia Women has been moved out of Chennai.
The first two ODIs will now take place at the New PCA stadium in New Chandigarh, while the third and final ODI will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
The three one-day games between India A and South Africa A have also been moved from M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The BCCI has not provided a specific reason for this.
Here is the full updated home season for India
Australia Women's Tour of India
1st ODI - September 14 - New Chandigarh
2nd ODI - September 17 - New Chandigarh
3rd ODI - September 20 - New Delhi
Australia Men's A Team Tour of India
1st Multi-Day Game - September 16-19 - Lucknow
2nd Multi-Day Game - September 23-26 - Lucknow
1st One-Day - September 30 - Kanpur
2nd One-Day - October 3 - Kanpur
3rd One-Day - October 5 - Kanpur
West Indies Men's Tour of India
1st Test - October 2-6 - Ahmedabad
2nd Test - October 10-14 - New Delhi
South Africa Men's A Team Tour of India
1st Multi-Day Game - October 30--November 2 - BCCI COE, Bengaluru
2nd Multi-Day Game - November 6-9 - BCCI COE, Bengaluru
1st One-Day - 13 November - Rajkot
2nd One-Day - 16 November - Rajkot
3rd One-Day - 19 November - Rajkot
South Africa Men's Tour of India
1st Test - November 14-18 - Kolkata
2nd Test - November 22-26 - Guwahati
1st ODI - November 30 - Ranchi
2nd ODI - December 3 - Raipur
3rd ODI - December 6 - Vizag
1st T20I - December 9 - Cuttack
2nd T20I - December 11 - New Chandigarh
3rd T20I - December 14 - Dharamsala
4th T20I - December 17 - Lucknow
5th T20I - December 19 - Ahmedabad