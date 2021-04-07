Effortless stumping, colossal hits: MS Dhoni steals the show in CSK’s intra-squad match ahead of IPL 2021 - WATCH

MS Dhoni & Co played an intra-squad practice match ahead of their first game in Indian Premier League 2021 on Saturday. The Chennai Super Kings will square off against Delhi Capitals in match No 2 of this season.

The franchise shared a 1 minute 48 second highlights of the game in which Dhoni and his boys could be seen in action. The CSK captain had a good time behind the stumps as he affected an easy stumping in his trademark fashion. The batsman went far away from the crease while Dhoni teased him before disturbing the bails.

He paired up with left-hand batsman Suresh Raina at the crease and took opponent bowlers to the cleaners. While Dhoni hit a beautiful shot down the ground, Raina flicked one off Ravindra Jajdeja towards deep square leg. However, the left-arm all-rounder can also be seen returning the favour to Raina.

Other players like Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar could also bee seen in the highlights. The video ended with Deepak Chahar dismissing Robin Uthappa and Ravindra Jadeja in the last over.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK will look to start afresh in IPL 2021 after that they experienced last year in UAE. The three-time title winners finished the previous season at seventh position on the points table and failed to qualify for the play-offs for the first time in the history of the league.

With the return of Raina, who pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, and the inclusion of the likes of Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali, the Chennai-based franchise will look to find their mojo back.