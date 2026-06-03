'Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari': RCB finally reveal what Virat Kohli told Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after IPL 2026 final

Two days after the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally revealed the details of the chat between Virat Kohli and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The clip went instantly viral right after the final, when RCB won a second consecutive title by beating the Gujarat Titans, but none of the videos circulating on social media had any audio. RCB have now added sound to that viral Kohli-Sooryavanshi moment, revealing exactly what was said between the two.

Virat Kohli during his chat with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after IPL 2026 final

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In the 43-second clip, Kohli is seen reminding Sooryavanshi that everything he has achieved so far has come through hard work and belief, before urging the teenager to ignore the outside noise and keep aiming higher.

“Yaha se upar jana hai. Jo huya hai woh achi mehnat aur belief ke wajah se huya. Kaun kya bol raha hai, kaise bol raha hai... Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari. Khatam game (From here, you only go higher. Whatever has happened is because of your hard work and belief. Doesn't matter what people say or how they say it. A Bihari beats them all. End of story),” he said as Sooryavanshi listened to the India legend.

ALSO READ: The season Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke IPL batting — and the one challenge that had him stumped

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{{^usCountry}} RCB captioned the video with a special message for the 15-year-old. It read: “𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝘆 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀. The best piece of advice the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could get! And who better than Virat Kohli to help fuel his fire in the right direction. Onwards and upwards, Vaibhav!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RCB captioned the video with a special message for the 15-year-old. It read: “𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝘆 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀. The best piece of advice the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could get! And who better than Virat Kohli to help fuel his fire in the right direction. Onwards and upwards, Vaibhav!” {{/usCountry}}

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This wasn't the first Kohli-Sooryavanshi moment to grab attention during IPL 2026. The former India captain had met the wonderkid after RCB's match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati earlier this season and had even signed his Orange Cap, leaving behind a small message. Every time Sooryavanshi reclaimed the top spot on the run-scorers' list, he was seen proudly flaunting the Kohli-signed cap.

Rajasthan Royals did not make it through to the final. But Sooryavanshi was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night. He watched the game from the stands, sitting next to ICC chairman, Jay Shah, and later walked out of Ahmedabad with not one, but five individual awards.

He won the Orange Cap after scoring 776 runs — the most by any player in IPL 2026. His unimaginable strike rate of 237.3 earned him the Super Striker award. His tally of 72 sixes was not only the highest this season but also the most by any player in a single IPL edition, fetching him the Most Sixes award. His phenomenal campaign, which made him the heartbeat of IPL 2026, earned him the Most Valuable Player award. To achieve all of that at just 15 was simply mind-boggling.

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The organisers capped off his evening with a fifth and final honour — the Emerging Player award.

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