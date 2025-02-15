Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh help RCB climb Mount Everest, Mandhana's side pulls off biggest run chase in WPL history

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got off to a winning start in the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League as the Smriti Mandhana-led side defeated Gujarat Giants by six wickets at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. RCB pulled off a record chase in the WPL to get off to the best start possible in the third edition of the Women's Premier League. Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got off to a winning start in the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League.(AFP)

RCB chased down 202 runs inside 19 overs with six wickets in hand, recording the highest successful run chase in the tournament's history. Before this, Mumbai Indians held the record, chasing down 191 runs against Gujarat Giants in the 2024 edition.

Ellyse Perry scored 57 runs off 34 balls for the defending champions, while Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja played unbeaten knocks of 64 and 30, respectively.

RCB and Gujarat Giants also registered the highest match aggregate in the WPL's history. Both teams scored 403 runs in the WPL 2025 opener in Vodadara.

16 sixes in this match is also the second-most hit in a WPL match after 19 sixes hit in the RCB vs Delhi Capitals match at Bengaluru in 2024.

Kanika Ahujaa and Richa Ghosh's unbeaten stand of 93 runs is also the third-highest for RCB in WPL.

What did Smriti Mandhana say about this win?

After the win, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said she was ecstatic to see her team perform this way and pull off a record chase.

"Really happy to be on the winning side. The way Richa batted, it was brilliant to watch in the end. They have been doing that in the nets to all our bowlers and we always thought we were in the game after the first innings because of the dew. We had a good auction and whoever came in for the injured, thought they were all good replacements," said Smriti.

On the other hand, Kanika Ahuja said, "I am feeling very happy. Whatever I learned during my rehab and practice sessions, tried to execute in the middle today. I was trying to visualise how I want to play my shots and it came off thankfully. We knew that if we can take it deep, we can win the game and all credits go to my team-mates."

Earlier, Gujarat Giants posted 201/5 in the allotted twenty overs owing to skipper Ashleigh Gardner's 79-run knock off 37 balls with the help of 3 fours and 8 sixes.