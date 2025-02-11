ENG star doesn't care about potential whitewash by IND in ODI series, sends Rohit Sharma and co Champions Trophy warning

England's swashbuckling opener Ben Duckett asserted that the visitors are unfazed about getting whitewashed by India in the three-match ODI series. The English team failed to put up a fight in the first two ODIs and lost the chance to win the series, which is a tune-up for them ahead of the Champions Trophy. The batting unit failed to live up to expectations and struggled to adopt their Bazball approach against Indian bowlers despite Jasprit Bumrah's absence. England's Ben Duckett and Phil Salt run between the wickets during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and England.(PTI)

England did try to play an attacking brand of cricket in the initial overs of batting, but they eventually ran out of gas after one of the opener's departures. While many feels the series loss is a concerning sign for England ahead of Champions Trophy but their opener Duckett feels that their focus is to win the ICC event. He said that England don't mind losing 0-3 to India as long as they beat India in the final of the marquee ICC tournament.

"We have come here for one thing and that is to win the Champions Trophy. If we lose 3-0 to India, I don't care as long as we beat them in the final of the Champions Trophy. It's about peaking at the right time. We've been close against India and been nowhere near our best. We will always take positives," Duckett told Sky Sports after England lost the second ODI.

‘McCullum will never have a go at me for…’

The England opener set the tone for his team to post a big score in the second ODI, he slammed 65 off 56 balls laced with 10 boundaries but failed to convert it into a triple digit score. The visitors ended up scoring a 25-30 runs short on a flat Cuttack surface and ended up bowled out for 304.

Duckett admitted that he was not satisfied with his knock but said he will continue to bat with the same approach.

"I am not content with getting 65. But I wouldn't change anything I did. Until I got out I played nicely. [McCullum] will never have a go at me for trying to hit a left-arm spinner for six over midwicket with a shot I play time and again. Stick to the options we practise, there will be no complaints inside the changing room," he added.