ENG vs NZ: Jack Leach out of 1st Test with concussion, replacement named
cricket

ENG vs NZ: Jack Leach out of 1st Test with concussion, replacement named

Things went horribly wrong for Jack Leach, who landed awkwardly and soon after required medical attention.
ENG vs NZ: Jack Leach out of 1st Test with concussion(Twitter)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 06:07 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

England spinner Jack Leach has been withdrawn from the ongoing Test against New Zealand at Lord's after he showed signs of concussion. The spinner took a strong blow on his head in an attempt to save a boundary. (England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score)

Matt Parkinson has been named as Leach's replacement and will be making his debut in the ongoing encounter. The 25-year-old, however, is yet to join the proceedings as he will be traveling from Manchester. He was playing for Lancashire in the T20 Blast on Wednesday night. 

Parkinson has earlier played five ODIs and four T20Is and he becomes England's first concussion substitute in Test cricket. 

Also Read: Ben Stokes' special gesture showing support for unwell England legend Graham Thorpe wins hearts

Meanwhile, this was Leach's first Test at home since 2019. The incident involving Leach took place in the sixth over as he chased an outside edge coming off Devon Conway's bat while fielding at point. 

Things, however, went horribly wrong for the 30-year-old, who landed awkwardly and and soon after required medical attention. The spinner subsequently left the field and was confirmed to be suffering symptoms of concussion after being assessed.

This is not the first time Leach has been troubled with concussion due to accidents on field. He once took a blow on the head while batting against former South Africa quick Morne Morkel.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first.

