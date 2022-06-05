'An all time great': Match-winner Joe Root draws massive praise from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Joe Root, who was playing his first Test after stepping down from captaincy, scored a match-winning ton as England defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the series opener at Lord's. Root scored an unbeaten 115 off 170 deliveries as England chased down a challenging 277-run target in the first session of Day 4. With this win, the hosts have taken a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series.

Root arrived in the middle when England were two down with just 32 on the board. However, a 90-run stand between Root and new skipper Ben Stokes helped England get their house back in order. Stokes completed his half-century before getting caught-behind against Kyle Jamieson on 54(110).

Root then added another 120-run stand with wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes, with the latter chipping with 32 runs.

Soon after Root's superb ton, BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to congratulate the world number four in Tests.

Hailing Root's efforts, the Indian legend wrote: “what a player what a knock under pressure ..an all time great ..”

It is a welcome win for the Three Lions, who have endured tough outings in the recent clashes, which eventually forced them to change the management.

Brendon McCullum, England's new coach, and Stokes start off the new journey with a win.

Meanwhile, Root, who himself was under a lot of flak due to the recent results, didn't allow the proceedings outside the pitch hinder his focus.

The match saw both English and Kiwi bowlers dictate the proceedings in their respective first innings. However, the batters got hold of things and fans witnessed a good contest between the two sides.

Root's innings featured 12 fours, and showed some solid intent while running between the wickets alongside Foakes.

