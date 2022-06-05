Watch: Ball ricochets off Stokes' bat in throwback to 2019 WC Final during ENG-NZ Test; Boult's reaction is priceless

England captain Ben Stokes almost recreated one of the most incredible moments in ODI World Cup history during the first Test of the series against New Zealand on Saturday. During the final of the 2019 World Cup against the Kiwis, a dive from Stokes to reach the striker's end resulted in the ball ricocheting off his bat towards the boundary. It was, of course, unintentional and Stokes immediately put his hands up, seemingly apologizing for the incident.

On Saturday, history repeated itself at the same venue (Lord's) – albeit in white clothing; however, players from both sides couldn't suppress a laugh as Stokes was at the receiving end again. In a bid to reach the non-striker's end in time, Stokes lept forward and the ball deflected off his bat again. Trent Boult, who was the bowler, stood in front of the English captain as both shared a laugh, and other players joined in on the laugh as well.

Stokes, then, hilariously put his hand in the air as he recalled the incident in 2019 and his batting partner Joe Root did the same.

The 2019 World Cup final resulted in England lifting the trophy after scores were tied at the end of 50 overs, as well as in the Super Over. The Eoin Morgan-led English team won the match on the boundary countback rule.

The rule has since been abolished, with the International Cricket Council insisting that the Super Over will be repeated until there is a winner.

In the ongoing Test at Lord's, New Zealand were bowled out on 141, but England, despite a strong start, were dismissed on 132. Daryl Mitchell, then, scored a brilliant century as the Kiwis set a 275-run target for the home side to win. The series contains three Tests; the other two being at Nottingham and Leeds respectively.

