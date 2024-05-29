England and Pakistan's T20 World Cup preparations blighted by fresh wash-out

England and Pakistan's Twenty20 World Cup preparations were again dented by bad weather as the third international in Cardiff on Tuesday was abandoned without a ball being bowled. England vs Pakistan: Spectators sit with umbrellas in the stand as rain plays spoilsport in Cardiff(Action Images via Reuters)

The woeful scenes in the Welsh capital followed another complete washout in the first of this four-match T20 series at Headingley.

England remain 1-0 up with one to play at The Oval on Thursday after a 23-run win in at Edgbaston but this latest abandonment came just a week before they begin their T20 World Cup title defence against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

Rain in Cardiff on Tuesday started to fall steadily an hour before the scheduled 1730 GMT start, with a capacity 15,600 crowd expected at Sophia Gardens.

But the bad weather delayed the toss, with the pitch and square at Sophia Gardens remaining fully covered.

And minutes after a 1910 GMT inspection, the umpires abandoned the match due to a saturated outfield and persistent rain.

The teams will now travel to London for Thursday's finale at The Oval in the hope of one last chance for competitive action ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan, the 2009 T20 World Cup winners, start this year's tournament against co-hosts the United States in Dallas on June 6.