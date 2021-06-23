'England are hard to beat at home': Former captain expects a 'very tight battle' in IND vs ENG Test series

Following the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand, Virat Kohli’s Team India will shift focus on the 5-match Test series against hosts England, which kickstarts in the month of August. India haven’t won a Test series on the English soil since 2007 and would be desperate to alter the record books, especially after having defeated Joe Root & Co 3-1 at home earlier this year.

However, former England captain Alastair Cook believes that it’s going to be a tough task for the visitors to beat England in their upcoming series, regardless of the hosts’ poor form. While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Cook said

“It will be a better side with the players coming back against India. They'll clearly be better balanced which, I think, is a massive issue for them and forced some strange selections against New Zealand, like no spinner on a dry wicket.

ALSO READ | 'Lot of credit for Ross Taylor wicket should be given to Kohli’: VVS Laxman lauds Virat’s ‘fantastic captaincy’

“India have shown how good they are at the moment because they're in the World Test Championship final but, over five Test matches in England, England are hard to beat at home, and I’m expecting a very tight battle,” Cook was quoted as saying.

“India would have been here for a long time as well so could get mentally fatigued by the end of the tour. India will start pretty well but, consistently over five games, to beat England at home is a monumental effort. So, I think if England hang in with India early on, there's no reason why they can't win,” he added.

Cook said England have been left ‘chasing their tail’ in the last few Tests due to an incorrect rotation policy which has robbed skipper Joe Root the opportunity to play his best XI.

“You have to say it hasn't worked for Rooty, and I do genuinely feel sorry for him. When you're playing for England, or you're the captain, coach or selector, you get judged on end results most of the time and he hasn't had his best players available.

ALSO READ | WTC Final: Mohammed Shami drapes himself in towel on field, twitterati react

“You can't buy the experience of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali -- those kinds of players make a big difference,” Cook said.

(With PTI Inputs)