England bowler left red-faced after thousands of dollars fell out of his pocket and blew away: ‘Scene from a cartoon’

The England team's tour of Australia could not get any worse after one of their players was left embarrassed following a “cartoonish” episode at a cafe in Perth. The incident unfolded during a brief mid-series break, with England trailing 0–2 in the Ashes and facing another forgettable campaign Down Under. England's Zak Crawley, Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson look dejected after the second Test in Brisbane(REUTERS)

According to Cricket Et Al, via Fox Cricket, fast bowler Brydon Carse was at a riverside café in Perth with teammates Harry Brook and Zak Crawley when the mishap occurred. Carse was carrying “thousands of dollars in cash in his pocket,” which slipped out and “blew across the local area.”

The report added: “A scene from a cartoon, it took a community effort of mums, children and flat white drinkers to gather the notes and return them to the table of wealthy cricketers. They were polite, embarrassed, but the bad thing had happened anyway. The tour is going much the same way.”

Earlier in the week, captain Ben Stokes spoke about the “much-needed getaway” to Noosa after England’s eight-wicket loss in Brisbane.

“We’ve been here four weeks and they’ve been pretty full on,” he said. “As physical as this game is, a huge part is the mental side. I know what the game can do to you when things aren’t going right. It’s so important for teams to get away together and put the pressures aside for a couple of days.”

The series opener at the Optus Stadium had ended in just two days. The second Test went late into Day 4.

Stokes and Will Jacks showed resistance on the penultimate morning, turning the deficit into a lead. But Australia bounced back in the second session and the rest of the line-up crumbled for just 241 runs.

Australia were set a target of 65 runs. The hosts raced to an eight-wicket win in 10 overs, either side of a 20-minute interval, as serious storms brewed to the southwest.

The third match will start on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval with England needing a win to have any chance of reclaiming the Ashes. The fourth Test starts Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney will host the fifth Test from Jan. 4.