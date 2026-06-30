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England captain Harry Brook not losing sleep over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's threat: ‘Lot of digging behind the scenes'

Harry Brook downplays the threat of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as he backs his team's planning. 

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 09:22 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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England white-ball captain Harry Brook on Tuesday played down the threat of the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the first T20I against India in Durham. The left-hander might not have made his debut against Ireland in the two-match series, but all the build-up for the contest between India and England has been about Sooryavanshi, and whether the boy from Samastipur, Bihar, would break Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the youngest-ever debutant for India in men's cricket.

Harry Brook downplays the threat of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi(ANI Pic Service)

Sooryavanshi was named in the squad for the series against Ireland and England on the back of a phenomenal IPL 2026 season for the Rajasthan Royals, where he smashed 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.31. Days after being picked for the UK tour, the youngster smashed the fastest-ever List-A fifty off just 11 balls against Sri Lanka A.

However, the think tank comprising captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir stuck with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson for the two T20Is against Ireland, relegating Sooryavanshi to the bench.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer keeps Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's England debut decision 'private'

Ahead of the first T20I against India, England captain Brook was full of praise for Sooryavanshi but added that he remains confident in his bowlers, saying they can execute their plans.

“You never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment regarding what we are going to do. Because this is very private. This is something we discuss as a team. We can't let everyone know about what combination we are going to play and let the opponents know that this is going to happen,” said Shreyas.

“Definitely, he is a brilliant prodigy. And whenever he gets an opportunity to play, he will definitely do brilliantly,” he added.

Former India players such as Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammad Kaif and Aakash Chopra have already stated that Sooryavanshi must play the series opener against England. The ball is now firmly in Gambhir and Iyer's court.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi Harry Brook
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Home / Cricket News / England captain Harry Brook not losing sleep over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's threat: ‘Lot of digging behind the scenes'
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