Shreyas Iyer keeps Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's England debut decision 'private'

The Indian think tank has been bombarded with one question ever since the team resumed white-ball action earlier this month: When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut? Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut against England?

A sensational IPL 2026 campaign, followed by a maiden senior India call-up, sparked a growing chorus of experts and former cricketers demanding that the 15-year-old be handed his debut cap in the Ireland series. Those calls only grew louder after India's shocking 2-0 T20I series defeat in Belfast, where the batting unit endured a forgettable outing.

That debate has now travelled with the team to England.

Hoping to move on from the disastrous Ireland tour, India arrived in Newcastle on Monday before holding their only training session ahead of the five-match T20I series at Durham's Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. The squad also reunited with Varun Chakaravarthy, who missed the Ireland series due to injury.

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But the spotlight remained firmly on Sooryavanshi.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has been among those urging the selectors to unleash the teenager in England, particularly after underwhelming performances from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in Ireland.

Before departing Belfast, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had acknowledged that Sooryavanshi was ready for the highest level but insisted the youngster would have to wait for his opportunity as India continue to follow their established pecking order.

The suspense, however, remains.

When captain Shreyas Iyer addressed the media on Tuesday, he was once again asked about Sooryavanshi's chances of making his debut. Iyer chose to keep India's plans under wraps.

"Our hands are tied," Shreyas said. "This is very private. We can't let everyone know what combination we are are going to play because the opponents would also find out. He's a brilliant prodigy and whenever he gets an opportunity to play, he will perform brilliantly."

Meanwhile, according to a RevSportz report, Sooryavanshi looked in excellent touch during India's training session. Batting alongside Samson in the adjacent nets, the teenager confidently faced the pace trio of Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna. He also impressed in the field, reportedly hitting the stumps with every throw during fielding drills and completing every catch that came his way.

India begin their five-match T20I series against England at the Riverside Ground in Durham on Wednesday, with all eyes once again on whether Sooryavanshi finally gets the nod.