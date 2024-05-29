New Delhi [India], : Ahead of the World Championship of Legends inaugural season, England Champions announced their squad with legendary cricketers like Kevin Pietersen, and Ian Bell featured in the side. England Champions announce squad ahead of World Championship of Legends

The team is owned by business personalities Praveen Sharma, Omar Al Omour, and Bollywood superstar Jacqueline Fernandez. The owners promised to reconnect fans with an exciting season of international cricket after the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2024.

The England Champions have named a promising lineup with cricketing returns like Kevin Pietersen, Ravi Bopara, Ian Bell, Samit Patel, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Chris Schofield, Sajid Mahmood, Ajmal Shahzad, Usman Afzaal, Ryan Sidebottom, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, and Kevin O'Brien.

In a statement, Praveen Sharma expressed his exhilaration for the fast-approaching season.

"With legends like Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell in our squad, we have an exciting opportunity to win the inaugural title. Their management and cricketing prowess will definitely lead to creating unforgettable moments and exceptional performances on the field," Praveen was quoted in a release from WCL as saying.

With seasoned veterans like Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen, alongside dynamic players which includes Sajid Mahmood and Kevin O'Brien, the group is ready to deliver an exhilarating overall performance. As the season inches closer, the anticipation among fanatics and cricket fans are on a whole new level.

The World Championship of Legends will commence on July 3 at Edgbaston in the United Kingdom and will conclude on July 13.

The tournament opens with a clash between England and India, alongside Australia taking on Pakistan, igniting the competitive spirit from the very start.

Highlights include the much-anticipated showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on July 6, promising to captivate audiences worldwide.

England Champions Squad: Kevin Pietersen, Ravi Bopara, Ian Bell, Samit Patel, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Chris Schofield, Sajid Mahmood, Ajmal Shahzad, Usman Afzaal, Ryan Sidebottom, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, Kevin O'Brien.

