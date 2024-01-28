England debutant Hartley sends India spinning to defeat in Hyderabad Test

England went into the Hyderabad Test facing two big questions -- did their batters have what it takes to tackle India's spinners on a turning track and whether their inexperienced spinners had it in them to put the home batters under pressure. England's captain Ben Stokes (C) and his teammates celebrate after winning the first Test cricket match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad(AFP)

The visitors provided a sumptuous answer to both, adding aura to England's brave new Brendon McCullum-Ben Stokes era. In fact, Ollie Pope's epic innings and debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley after that left India looking to answer those pre-series questions.

It was a sensational turnaround in the end as England outplayed India in the second innings to clinch a memorable victory in four days at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Set a tricky fourth-innings target of 231 for victory in the morning, the India batters were undone by Hartley’s seven-wicket haul to be dismissed for 202, consigning them to a 28-run loss in the fading light of the day.

The game was set up for England by No.3 Pope’s epic display of determination and shot-making courage. He single-handedly wiped off the first innings deficit of 190, finishing on a majestic 196 (278 b, 21x4), a herculean effort spanning well over six hours.

Every Indian player congratulated him as the England vice-captain walked off to a standing ovation, last out at the stroke of lunch after being bowled playing yet another shot of defiance to get to 200 -- a reverse scoop off Jasprit Bumrah.

The context of his knock made his hundred even greater. That it came against R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah in pitch conditions favourable to them, spoke volumes.

Continuing from where he had left on Saturday evening, Pope helped build on the overnight lead of 126. He stitched two crucial partnerships with the lower order -- 64 with Rehan Ahmed and 80 with Hartley. Even a target of 170-plus would have been difficult, and Pope, who had earlier added 112 with No.7 Ben Foakes, seemed to have left India -- with no Virat Kohli -- with a mountainto climb.

MISSED CHANCES

India have themselves to blame. They frittered away chances, dropping Pope on 110 and 186, after failing in their first innings to shut England out of the game with three batters dismissed in the 80s.

A combative unit under Stokes, England made India pay, ruthlessly exploiting the opening they saw on Day 3. Session by session, they seized control and were rewarded for their courage and conviction. The magnitude of England's victory can be gauged by the fact that it is the biggest turnaround by a visiting team on Indian soil in terms of first-innings deficit.

In conditions tailor-made for India, it was England who came up with the better game plans to surprise them.

It was a forgettable Test for Ashwin, Jadeja and Patel. They failed to counter Pope and the other batters using the reverse sweep

as England became the first team to score 400-plus in their second innings in India since 2012. Bumrah showed frustration as he collided with Pope on his follow through as the batter crossed over for a leg bye. By then, he was past 150.

In contrast, the inexperienced England spinners were consistent with line and length, exerting pressure on the Indian batters.

And, what a day it proved to be for Hartley. After being welcomed to Test cricket by being hit for a first-ball six on Day 1, he claimed 7/62, the second-best innings figures for a debutant England spinner.

Joe Root didn't do much with the bat but was a catalyst for the turnaround. It was his off-spin on the third morning that helped the visitors crawl their way into the game. India's eighth-wicket pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel was well set, but Root combined with Mark Wood to concede just 15 runs in 11 overs. Root, who wrapped up India's first innings with four wickets, picked up the big wicket of KL Rahul in the second.

LACK OF FIGHT

When India's turn to bat again came, they were unable to put the pressure back on the English spinners. Except for Rohit, they didn’t try the reverse sweep enough. It wasn't an easy pitch to bat on. And if the bowlers were allowed to maintain a steady line, one didn’t have much of a chance. That is what made Pope's approach exceptional.

He wasn't done with just batting. After his marvellous innings, he played a big role as a close-in fielder, snapping up sharp catches at silly point in the same over off Hartley to remove Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

Buoyed by the early success, the tall spinner was all over the Indian batting. He nailed Rohit leg before. To counter his threat, India promoted the left-handed Axar. It didn’t work and Hartley had him caught and bowled. But his best ball was reserved for the battling KS Bharat, ending his partnership with R Ashwin with a delivery that turned sharply across the bat face and hit off-stump.

Rohit said Pope was the difference between the two sides. "Hard to pinpoint where it went wrong. With a lead of 190 we were in control but exceptional batting -- probably one of the best I've seen in Indian conditions, well played Ollie Pope," he told the official broadcaster.

"I thought 230 was gettable, but it wasn't to be. I thought we bowled in the right areas; we analysed what went well and what didn't. But you've to take your hat off and say 'well played' to Pope... We didn't bat well enough to get to that score. The lower order fought well and showed the top order (what should have been done). We didn't take some chances, but that can happen, it's the first game of the series."