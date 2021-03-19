England fined 20 percent match fee for slow over-rate against India in 4th T20I

Eoin Morgan's and his men have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the fourth T20I against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday. International Cricket Council (ICC) informed through an official release.

ICC's match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the release stated.

England lost the match by 8 runs, which allowed India to tie the series at 2-2. The decider will be played in Ahmedabad on Saturday. India's Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his knock of 57 runs in 31 deliveries.

"Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon, and third umpire Virendar Sharma leveled the charges," the release stated.





