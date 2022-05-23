Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘They could end up facing each other in final’: England great makes bold prediction ahead of IPL 2022 play-offs
cricket

‘They could end up facing each other in final’: England great makes bold prediction ahead of IPL 2022 play-offs

Ahead of the first play-off, which will be played between Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals, former England spinner made a bold prediction, naming two teams that will make it to the IPL 2022 finals.
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the four teams that advanced to the play-offs stage.(IPL)
Published on May 23, 2022 06:45 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The league matches are done and we have now moved to the business end of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Leaving most stunned with their imperious show, newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants made the final four cut. The other two spots were occupied by the inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals, while Royal Challengers Bangalore made a lucky escape and sealed the final berth as Mumbai Indians eliminated Delhi Capitals from the play-offs race. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Ahead of the first play-off, which will be played between Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals, former England spinner Graeme Swann made a bold prediction, naming two teams that will make it to the IPL 2022 finals. 

"Rajasthan Royals will win that first game (Qualifier 1) against Gujarat Titans. I honestly think first and second i.e. Gujarat and Rajasthan are the two best sides in this season and they could end up facing each other in that final," the ex-cricketer said on Star Sports show Cricket Live

Gujarat were the first side to reach the IPL 2022 play-offs and emerged as the table-toppers after the league stage with 20 points from 14 encounters. 

Rajasthan, on the other hand, rode on some superb show by Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, who are currently the Orange and Purple Cap winners and finished two points behind Gujarat from the same number of matches.

The winner between the two will move to the finals, and the losing side will get another opportunity to reach the finals. They will be locking horns with the winners of the play-off match between Bangalore and Lucknow, while the losing side will crash out of the tournament.

