IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / England greats in awe of Rishabh Pant, Twitter flooded with congratulatory posts for India keeper
Former England cricketers took to Twitter to praise Rishabh Pant
Former England cricketers took to Twitter to praise Rishabh Pant
cricket

England greats in awe of Rishabh Pant, Twitter flooded with congratulatory posts for India keeper

  • The likes of Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell took to Twitter to admire Rishabh Pant’s century against England on Day 2 of the 4th Test on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:09 PM IST

Rishabh Pant’s brilliant century on Day 2 of the India vs England fourth and final Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad impressed former England cricketers. The likes of Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell took to Twitter to admire Pant’s innings on Friday.

Coming in to bat at No.6 when India were under a lot of pressure at 80 for 4, Pant started off cautiously, building small partnerships first with Rohit Sharma and then with Ravichandran Ashwin.

James Anderson, Ben Stokes and Jack Leach however kept chipping away with wickets reducing India to 146 for 6.

WATCH | Pant's outrageous reverse sweep off Anderson stuns England cricketers

Pant then joined hands with Sundar to put together a good partnership and it was only after India got within touching distance of the England first innings score of 205 did Pant opened up his arms.

He got to his third Test ton with a six off Joe Root. The attacking left-handed batsman ended up with 101 off 118 balls.

Here’s how England greats reacted to Pant’s century in the fourth Test

"Drives me mad when batsman say “Well that’s the way I play“ ... Pant has shown in one innings that is complete nonsense! Play the situation....," tweeted Nasser Hussain.


“This is the way to bat in Test cricket. Calmness, clarity, trust in defence & attack at the right time. Brilliant from Rishabh Pant,” tweeted Vaughan.


“Pant backs up Brisbane. Pant is a PLAYER!” tweeted Kevin Pietersen.


“Eye-catching all series, but this is match-winning,” Ian Bell claimed. “SENSATIONAL hundred from Pant.”


India ended Day 2 at 295 for 7 with Washington Sundar (60) and Axar Patel (11) at the crease. India have already taken a crucial lead of 89 runs and will look to get as much possible on Saturday to put more pressure on England.

India lead the four-match series 2-1 and need a win or a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishabh pant india vs england
Close
England spinner Jack Leach (2L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Indian batsman C Pujara (L), during second day's play of the 4th and last cricket test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday(PTI)
England spinner Jack Leach (2L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Indian batsman C Pujara (L), during second day's play of the 4th and last cricket test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday(PTI)
cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara in a left-arm spin after Jack Leach gets him again

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Not only has Jack Leach kept India’s finest grafter Cheteshwar Pujara in check, he has achieved it by making him defend from the crease. Every time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England cricketers took to Twitter to praise Rishabh Pant
Former England cricketers took to Twitter to praise Rishabh Pant
cricket

England greats in awe of Pant, Twitter flooded with congratulatory posts

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • The likes of Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell took to Twitter to admire Rishabh Pant’s century against England on Day 2 of the 4th Test on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (C)(BCCI)
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (C)(BCCI)
cricket

SL's Dasun Shanaka cleared to travel to Windies, will join during ODI series

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Shanaka, who was named in the 'White Ball Squad' for West Indies series, did not travel with the team due to a visa issue he confronted, pursuant to the loss of his previous passport, which had a valid visa for the USA stamped on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand's Tim Seifert, left, returns to the crease as Australia's Ashton Agar fields during the 4th T20 cricket international match at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP)
New Zealand's Tim Seifert, left, returns to the crease as Australia's Ashton Agar fields during the 4th T20 cricket international match at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP)
cricket

Crowds allowed for double-header in New Zealand

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Wellington had been placed under Level 2 of the alert system which allowed sports events to take place behind closed doors. However, the restrictions have been relaxed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant talks about his reverse sweep off James Anderson
Rishabh Pant talks about his reverse sweep off James Anderson
cricket

Pant reveals thought behind playing reverse sweep against Anderson

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:26 PM IST
"You have to premeditate reverse-flicks, but if luck is going your way you can take the odd chance,” Rishabh Pant said reacting about his reverse flick that amazed England cricketers including James Anderson himself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

Humbling if fans put me in same bracket as Mr Bachchan and Kishore: Gavaskar

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Humbling if fans put me in same bracket as Mr Bachchan and Kishore Kumar: Gavaskar on another '50'
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.(Getty Images)
File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.(Getty Images)
cricket

'He will be an all-time great in all formats': Ganguly's prediction for Pant

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Lauding Rishabh Pant for his brilliant hundred against England in the 4th Test, Sourav Ganguly predicted that the India left-hander will be an ‘all-time great in all formats of the game’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring his century(REUTERS)
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring his century(REUTERS)
cricket

India vs England 4th Test Day 2: Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:57 PM IST
India vs England 4th Test Day 2: Here is all the action from Day 2 of the final Test in images.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)
cricket

4th Test, Day 2 Report: Pant smashes ton as India seize control from England

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • India vs England: For someone, who has always been panned for his lack of game awareness, it was Pant 2.0 at play where he defended when it was necessary but unlocked his brutal attacking instincts when required.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli celebrates Rishabh Pant's hundred against England(Twitter)
Virat Kohli celebrates Rishabh Pant's hundred against England(Twitter)
cricket

Watch: Kohli jumps off his seat, runs to balcony to celebrate Pant's hundred

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Virat Kohli jumped out from his seat and ran towards the balcony of India’s dressing room when Pant got to his third Test hundred by hitting a six off England captain Joe Root in the final session of Day 2 in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.(AFP)
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.(AFP)
cricket

Rishabh Pant - The ninja in the pack for Team India

By Arnab Sen
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:27 PM IST
  • India vs England: Rishabh Pant has always had an undeniable fire in his belly. The same fire that helped him burn down Australia's edifice of invincibility at 'The Gabba'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant plays a reverse sweet against James Anderson in 4th test in Ahmedabad(Twitter)
Rishabh Pant plays a reverse sweet against James Anderson in 4th test in Ahmedabad(Twitter)
cricket

Pant's outrageous reverse sweep off Anderson stuns England cricketers - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:51 PM IST
In the first ball of the 83rd over, Pant played a reverse sweep over the slips that raced away to the boundary. Yes, a reverse sweep. Off James Anderson. With the second new ball. All of these happened for real in the final session of Day 2 in the India vs England fourth Test match at Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Steve Smith(AP)
Australia's Steve Smith(AP)
cricket

Give Smith the captaincy if he wants it: Khawaja

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Smith, who led the team for nearly three years, was stripped of the captaincy and banned from leadership roles for two years in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand's Tim Southee, left, appeals for the wicket of Australia's Aaron Finch, right, during the third T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, March 3 , 2021. (John Cowpland/Photosport via AP)(AP)
New Zealand's Tim Southee, left, appeals for the wicket of Australia's Aaron Finch, right, during the third T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, March 3 , 2021. (John Cowpland/Photosport via AP)(AP)
cricket

Southee reprimanded for showing dissent at umpire's decision

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:58 PM IST
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Southee, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur during team's training session in Lucknow on Thursday.(HT Photo)
India's ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur during team's training session in Lucknow on Thursday.(HT Photo)
cricket

Shikha's omission a tough call but she is not dropped: Harmanpreet

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The Indian women's team will play five ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa, starting here on Sunday, which will mark the team's return to competitive cricket after almost 12 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP