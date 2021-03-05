England greats in awe of Rishabh Pant, Twitter flooded with congratulatory posts for India keeper

Rishabh Pant’s brilliant century on Day 2 of the India vs England fourth and final Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad impressed former England cricketers. The likes of Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell took to Twitter to admire Pant’s innings on Friday.

Coming in to bat at No.6 when India were under a lot of pressure at 80 for 4, Pant started off cautiously, building small partnerships first with Rohit Sharma and then with Ravichandran Ashwin.

James Anderson, Ben Stokes and Jack Leach however kept chipping away with wickets reducing India to 146 for 6.

Pant then joined hands with Sundar to put together a good partnership and it was only after India got within touching distance of the England first innings score of 205 did Pant opened up his arms.

He got to his third Test ton with a six off Joe Root. The attacking left-handed batsman ended up with 101 off 118 balls.

Here’s how England greats reacted to Pant’s century in the fourth Test

"Drives me mad when batsman say “Well that’s the way I play“ ... Pant has shown in one innings that is complete nonsense! Play the situation....," tweeted Nasser Hussain.

“This is the way to bat in Test cricket. Calmness, clarity, trust in defence & attack at the right time. Brilliant from Rishabh Pant,” tweeted Vaughan.

“Pant backs up Brisbane. Pant is a PLAYER!” tweeted Kevin Pietersen.

“Eye-catching all series, but this is match-winning,” Ian Bell claimed. “SENSATIONAL hundred from Pant.”

India ended Day 2 at 295 for 7 with Washington Sundar (60) and Axar Patel (11) at the crease. India have already taken a crucial lead of 89 runs and will look to get as much possible on Saturday to put more pressure on England.

India lead the four-match series 2-1 and need a win or a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.