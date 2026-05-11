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England international taken off the field after his national team-mate hit him twice with the ball

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson was hit in successive overs by Josh Tongue in a county cricket match.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 03:54 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Early next month, England line up against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's and one of their regulars was hit twice during a county cricket game between Surrey and Nottinghamshire.

Not good news ahead of the three-Test series against New Zealand.(REUTERS)

The man who injured him is also a cinch to play that Test. Yes, England fast bowler Gus Atkinson was hit on the head twice by fellow England pacer Josh Tongue. The second time the blow was particularly nasty. Atkinson was taken out of the match, fearing a concussion and was replaced by Reece Topley, who has represented England in quite a few white-ball matches.

Also Read: Ben Stokes strikes with the new ball upon return to competitive cricket after four months

Playing for Surrey, Atkinson decided to continue his innings on both occasions, but then it was decided he should be taken off. He was on 27 when he left the field.

Mark Wood is recovering from injury. Atkinson and Tongue are the only ones without any question marks. Imagine if something nasty had come of those two blows.

Atkinson was part of the Ashes campaign that England lost 4-1 earlier this year. He played in three Tests but didn’t make any impression with the ball. He bowled just 73 overs in all and could only take six wickets at an average of 47.33 and a strike rate of 73. Atkinson picked up a hamstring injury during the fourth Test and went on to miss the final one in Sydney. He had not played in the third Test either.

 
Josh Tongue concussion
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