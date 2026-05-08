Ben Stokes strikes with the new ball upon return to competitive cricket after four months

England Test captain Ben Stokes didn’t take long to impress on his return to competitive cricket on Friday. Ben Stokes struck in his second over. (REUTERS)

The 2026 county cricket season match between Durham and hosts Worcestershire is underway, and Stokes struck in his second over. The allrounder had Worcestershire opener Dan Lategan caught by wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson for 2. Stokes bowled four overs straight and looked in fine fettle. He bowled with some serious intensity.

Durham coach Ryan Campbell had said on Thursday that Stokes was fully fit to play against Worcestershire and he might even bowl with the new ball. And that's exactly how it transpired on Friday.

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"He'll be bowling for us, 100%. In one of the innings, he might even go with the new ball, that's in our thinking. We've made it very clear, Stokesy is here as a member of our team to help win a game of cricket for Durham, not to get ready for England. I'm sure every England fan is delighted to see him back, but we're just happy to see one of our mates again. He holds himself to such high standards.

"He'll be the first into fielding drills, throwing balls at people and hitting himself plenty. We've already spoken about Ben playing, how it brings more media and more eyes on a game. It adds another layer, not of stress but of responsibility, to keep your own standards high. I'm really enjoying having him around," the Aussie said.

Back from the bedlam! The last few months have been horrible for Stokes. First, there was a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Australia in the Ashes. To make it worse, there were several controversies during that rubber. There were reports of indiscipline, and that Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum were not on the same page.

Then in February at a Durham nets, Stokes broke his cheekbone in a freak incident. Later, he had to undergo surgery. The World Cup and T20 World Cup winner admitted later that he was lucky to come out alive after being hit smack in the face. He also said the last few months were very hard on him on so many fronts.

Anyway, Stokes’ return is good news for England fans. New Zealand will be in England early next month for a three-Test series, and Stokes’ return to competitive cricket, his first game since the last Ashes Test in early January, is a strong indication that he will feature in that series.

There is one more county cricket game scheduled for May 15 against Kent. Hopefully, these two matches will give him ample game time before the first Test against the Kiwis starts on June 4.