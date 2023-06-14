Home / Cricket / England name Moeen Ali in first Ashes Test squad, James Anderson, Stuart Broad to lead attack

England name Moeen Ali in first Ashes Test squad, James Anderson, Stuart Broad to lead attack

Reuters |
Jun 14, 2023 08:10 PM IST

James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson will lead the pace attack with Moeen Ali, who returned to the side after Jack Leach was ruled out.

England on Wednesday named fast bowler Stuart Broad and spinner Moeen Ali in their team for the first Ashes test against Australia at Edgbaston starting on Friday.

Moeen Ali has reversed his retirement from Test cricket(Action Images via Reuters)
James Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson will lead the pace attack with Moeen, who retired from tests in 2021, returning to the side after Jack Leach was ruled out of the series due to a back injury.

Anderson and Robinson sat out the one-off test against Ireland this month with Broad leading the attack and taking five-wickets in the first innings as England skittled out the visitors for 172.

Broad was preferred to Mark Wood, who was England's leading wicket-taker in the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia with 17 scalps as captain Ben Stokes opted for the experience of Broad and Anderson, who have taken a combined 1,267 test wickets.

Jonny Bairstow, who made his return from a freak golf injury to keep wicket against Ireland in his first test for 10 months, was also included.

England team: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

ashes series
