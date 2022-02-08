England omit James Anderson and Stuart Broad for West Indies tour

England's all-time leading test wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been dropped for the three-test tour against West Indies.

Fast bowlers Anderson and Broad have taken a combined 1,177 wickets in test cricket.

England will be led by assistant coach Paul Collingwood, who was named interim head coach after Chris Silverwood stepped down last week following the team's 4-0 series defeat in the Ashes against Australia.

The England squad is set to fly out on Thursday. The first test begins on March 8 in Antigua.