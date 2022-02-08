Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
England omit James Anderson and Stuart Broad for West Indies tour

Fast bowlers Anderson and Broad have taken a combined 1,177 wickets in test cricket.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 11:32 PM IST
England's all-time leading test wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been dropped for the three-test tour against West Indies.

England will be led by assistant coach Paul Collingwood, who was named interim head coach after Chris Silverwood stepped down last week following the team's 4-0 series defeat in the Ashes against Australia.

The England squad is set to fly out on Thursday. The first test begins on March 8 in Antigua.

 

