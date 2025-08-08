England pacer, ex-RCB and MI star joins adult site OnlyFans: 'I'll push the envelope and do stuff that...'

Remember Tymal Mills? The lanky England pacer who troubled India's strong batting line-up in England's 2017 tour to land a lucrative deal with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL? Yes, the same Tymal Mills has become the first high-profile cricketer to join OnlyFans, a platform more commonly associated with adult content than professional sport. But Mills, who last played for England in 2023, insists his page will focus solely on cricket and lifestyle content. Tymal Mills (centre) celebrates with MI players

“Just to be a thousand per cent clear, there will be no glamour shots,” Mills told The Athletic. “This is all about pure cricket and lifestyle material. It’s uncharted territory but it’s something I’m really excited about.”

OnlyFans has recently looked to expand its reach into professional sport, with tennis player Nick Kyrgios among its better-known non-adult content creators. Mills is now pioneering that shift in cricket.

“There’s no hiding from the fact they are best known for porn,” Mills, who last played in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, said. “But what I’ll be doing will be far from that. When you lift the lid and speak to them and understand where they want to go and what the potential is, it really is exciting.”

Why did Tymal Mills join OnlyFans?

Mills plans to use the platform to offer fans behind-the-scenes insights into professional cricket, including live streams, video chats, and discussions about the mental and physical demands of the sport.

“I’m going to try to push the envelope and do stuff that hasn’t been done before. Players speak before and after games in the media but it’s often manicured, generic stuff,” he said. “I can use this platform to talk about what I’m thinking and use footage and images to illustrate the good and bad of life as a cricketer.”

He added that subscriptions to his OnlyFans page will be free, but some content will require payment. “I’m not looking to get rich off the back of the platform,” he said. “People won’t be asked to break the bank. I’m going to try to find that balance when putting a value to it.”

From Essex to England

Now 32, Mills started his professional career with Essex before moving to Sussex in 2014. Known for his pace, he quickly became one of the fastest bowlers in England before injuries forced him to step away from first-class cricket.

He made his England debut in 2016 and has since earned 16 T20 international caps. A left-arm fast bowler known for his death-over skills, Mills was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2017 IPL for £1.4 million. That same year, he wrote columns for a UK newspaper and donated all the proceeds to a charity in memory of his Sussex teammate Matt Hobden, who died in 2016.

Mills has remained a regular in franchise cricket and has become a key figure in The Hundred, where he plays for the Southern Brave.

“This is the fifth season of the competition and it has been awesome,” he said. “All the players have loved playing in it and the crowds have been really good. Now we all want to impress the new owners this year.”

England Future Unlikely

Mills acknowledges that a return to international cricket may not be on the cards.

“That ship might have sailed,” he said. “I haven’t played for England as much as I would have liked. I was injured a lot when I was younger and probably missed out on opportunities. But the last few years I’ve stayed really fit and played a lot of games and done really well.”

“It doesn’t feel like I’m overly close to the setup. I’m at peace with that.”

Now, as he continues his cricket career, Mills is aiming to create a new space for athlete-fan engagement — and perhaps change perceptions of a controversial platform in the process.