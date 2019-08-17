e-paper
England pacer Tom Curran out for the season

Curran, who has appeared in 17 one-day internationals and two Tests, will now undergo a period of rehabilitation ahead of England’s off-season tours of New Zealand and South Africa.

cricket Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:31 IST
AFP
AFP
London
File image of England cricketer Tom Curran.
File image of England cricketer Tom Curran.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

England paceman Tom Curran will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a side injury playing for Surrey against Sussex in the Twenty20 Blast, his county announced Saturday.

The 24-year-old, a member of England’s victorious World Cup squad but not selected during the one-day tournament, has played one first-class, two List A and ten T20 Blast matches for Surrey this season, taking 26 wickets in total.

Also Read: First time in 58 years - Khawaja, Smith join unwanted list in Lord’s Test

Curran, who has appeared in 17 one-day internationals and two Tests, will now undergo a period of rehabilitation ahead of England’s off-season tours of New Zealand and South Africa, which he will aim to participate in if selected.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 19:30 IST

