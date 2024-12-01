Christchurch [New Zealand], : England shattered record books with another 'Bazball' run-chase of 104 runs during the first Test against New Zealand at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Sunday, taking the least amount of overs to complete a 100-plus run chase in history of Test cricket. England shatter records during Bethell-powered run chase against NZ in 1st Test

Set a target of 104 runs, England did lose Zak Crawley for just one run, but knocks from Ben Duckett , Jacob Bethell, the Test debutant and Joe Root helped them complete the chase in just 12.4 overs, the fastest-ever in Test history.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

Previously, the record was held by the losing side, NZ, who had chased down 109 against Bangladesh in 18.4 overs back in 2017 at the same venue.

Also, the run rate of 8.21 is the highest ever by a team in a successful run-chase of 100 runs or more.

Previously, this record was held by the West Indies, who had a run rate of 6.82 while successfully chasing 172 against India in Kingston back in 1983.

England have now won the first Test of five consecutive series . Their last defeat in a Test series opener was in the Ashes 2023 .

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to field first. The fifties from Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips were crucial in NZ reaching 348/10.

Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir were top bowlers for England.

In the next innings, thanks to a fine century from a red-hot Harry Brook and half-centuries from Ollie Pope and skipper Ben Stokes , England took a lead of 151 runs, before getting all out for 499 runs.

In their next innings, despite fifties from Kane and Daryl Mitchell , the Kiwis were bundled out for 254 runs, giving themselves only 103 runs lead. Carse completed a memorable ten-wicket haul while Chris Woakes got three scalps.

England chased down the total with eight wickets in hand, Bethell unbeaten with Joe Root .

Carse secured a 'Player of the Match' for his 10 wicket haul and a knock of 33* in 24 balls in the first innings.

England is 1-0 up in the three-match series, with second Test in Wellington from December 6 onwards.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.