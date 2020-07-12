e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / England should drop Joe Denly, feels Michael Vaughan

England should drop Joe Denly, feels Michael Vaughan

In the second Test, scheduled to begin on Thursday in Manchester, either Denly or Crawley is expected to be replaced by Root, who missed the series-opener to be with his wife for the delivery of their second child.

cricket Updated: Jul 12, 2020 12:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Southampton
England's Joe Denly in action.
England's Joe Denly in action.(REUTERS)
         

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels the out of form Joe Denly should be the one making way for skipper Joe Root in the second Test against the West Indies instead of young Zak Crawley.

In the second Test, scheduled to begin on Thursday in Manchester, either Denly or Crawley is expected to be replaced by Root, who missed the series-opener to be with his wife for the delivery of their second child.

“England have a decision to make on Denly. Crawley surely has to stay in the side,” Vaughan told ‘BBC Sport’.

“Joe Denly played the way he has played in all of his 15 Tests. It’s been the same story. He did the hard yards then made a mistake,” Vaughan added.

Denly, who plays at No 3, struggled with the bat in the opener, scoring 18 and 29 in the first and second innings respectively. The 34-year-old has failed to breach the 40-run mark in eight innings.

Denly, who made his debut last year, averages 29.53 in 15 Tests and has failed to capitalise on good starts. His highest score of 94 came against Australia in 2019.

On the other hand, 22-year-old Crawley scored his second half-century in five Tests with a superb 76-run knock in the second innings at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

“It’s not even a conversation. You could argue that Denly was very lucky to have played 15 Test matches. There are a lot of players who have played only eight Tests and got hundreds,” said Vaughan, who led England in 51 of his 82 Tests.

“He has missed his chance and they have to stick with Crawley. I’m sorry for Denly - he’s just not good enough,” he added.

Asked to speculate on the player who would make way for Root at the Old Trafford, Crawley said it is a “tough scenario”.

“That’s not my place to say. My job is to score runs, and that is what I will try to continue to do as long as I get a chance,” Crawley said.

“It is for the powers that be to decide. Joe has done extremely well over the past year and it’s a tough scenario,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data
India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off
‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off
BSF trooper posted along International Border in Jammu arrested in drug smuggling case
BSF trooper posted along International Border in Jammu arrested in drug smuggling case
I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
Sundar Pichai to deliver special keynote at Google for India event tomorrow
Sundar Pichai to deliver special keynote at Google for India event tomorrow
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In