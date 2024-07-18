England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Highlights: England Under-19 lead by 248 runs with 5 wickets remaining

Explore
    July 18, 2024 2:35 PM IST
    First Innings

    null Score - 153/10 in 45.2 overs


    null batting performance
    Gayana Weerasinghe 77(111)
    Dinura Kalupahana 16(24)
    N Sharma 12-44-5
    Harry Moore 13-38-2

    Second Innings

    null Score - 401/5 in 117.0 overs


    null batting performance
    Dinura Kalupahana 0-0-0
    Follow all the updates here:
    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Commentary will be available at the start of the match.

    July 18, 2024 2:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Youth Test (Day3) of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Match Details
    2nd Youth Test (Day3) of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024 between England Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 to be held at College Ground, Cheltenham at 03:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

