England vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

After two massive wins over Bangladesh and West Indies, the hosts England will take on the struggling Afghanistan side in their next World Cup fixture on Tuesday. Afghanistan have not won a single game in four matches, and another defeat will, all but end their campaign in the tournament.

The hosts England, though, have significant injuries in their camp, with Jason Roy getting ruled out for next two games. Afghanistan might also make a few major changes in the side and the former captain Asghar Afghan is expected to get his first game in the tournament.

Where is the England vs Afghanistan of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The England vs Afghanistan World Cup match will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford,Manchester.

At what time does the England vs Afghanistan match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The England vs Afghanistan World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Tuesday (June 18).

Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs Afghanistan match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The England vs Afghanistan match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch England vs Afghanistan World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the England vs Afghanistan World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs Afghanistan match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:50 IST