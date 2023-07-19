Home / Cricket / The Ashes 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: Pat Cummins' Australia out to douse Bazball fire with series win in sight
Live

The Ashes 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: Pat Cummins' Australia out to douse Bazball fire with series win in sight

Jul 19, 2023 02:49 PM IST
OPEN APP

ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test Day 1 Live Updates: Bazball returns after a fine win in Headingley, but England would be wary of Australia's threat in Manchester.

The Ashes 4th Test England vs Australia Day 1 Live Score: There can't be a better time to be alive if you're a connoisseur of Test cricket as the Ashes 2023 is back for what promises to be another riveting Test match between England and Australia at the Old Trafford in Manchester. With wins in Lord's and Edgbaston, Australia raced away to a 2-1 lead before England pulled one back in 4 days at Leed's. With the series reaching the boiling point, this is it. A win for England will spice up the series even further, but a victory for Australia will ensure their first Ashes win on English soil in 22 years - they last won in 2001. With so much history at stake, just who will walk away with the bragging right? We shall find out over the next few days.

The Ashes 4th Test England vs Australia Day 1 Live Score and Updates.
The Ashes 4th Test England vs Australia Day 1 Live Score and Updates.(Getty)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:49 PM IST

    The Ashes 4th Test England vs Australia Day 1 Live Score: James Anderson is BACK!

    Left out of the Playing XI from the Headingley Test - which had the best pitch for pacers - James Anderson was drafted back in England's Playing XI. As the future looks uncertain following lacklusture outings in the first 2 Ashes Tests, Anderson would be hoping for something special for his home ground. Anderson is 11 days shy of turning 41, and the veteran of 688 Test matches would be hoping to make a mark - not just to close in on his personal milestone but also lead England to series-levelling win! 

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:45 PM IST

    The Ashes 4th Test England vs Australia Day 1 Live Score: AUSTRALIA team news

    Looking to wind up the series, Australia yesterday announced an all-out pace attack for the Manchester Test against England. Josh Hazlewood will play his first match of the series in place of the outgoing Scott Boland whereas all-rounder Cameron Green will return to take his place back in the Playing XI at the expense of spinner Todd Murphy. And then there is Mitchell Marsh as well to go with the new-ball pair of Mitchell Starc and captain Cummins himself. What out, England!

  • Jul 19, 2023 02:15 PM IST

    The Ashes 4th Test England vs Australia Day 1 Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Welcome Test cricket fans! We know why you're here… to witness one of the most epic Ashes contests between England and Australia in a long time. We say epic because there couldn't be a greater advert for Test cricket than how the first three Ashes Tests have been played out. And if Lord's, Edgbaston and Leed's are any indication, we are in for another cracking contest at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. England reduced the scoreline deficit by winning inside 4 days at Headingley, but the bigger stat is 2-1 - in favour of Australia. Can Australia wrap this up at James Anderson's home ground, or will England push the series to a decider to The Oval? Buckle up, we are in for a Test match special like no other.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes series pat cummins ben stokes + 1 more

The Ashes 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: Australia out to douse Bazball fire

cricket
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 02:49 PM IST

ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test Day 1 Live Updates: Bazball returns after a fine win in Headingley, but England would be wary of Australia's threat in Manchester.

Live The Ashes 4th Test England vs Australia Day 1 Live Score and Updates.(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Lara ignores phone call to chat with Kohli ahead of landmark 500th match

Ahead of his 500th match for India, Virat Kohli was greeted by Brian Lara as he made his way back to the change room. The duo chatted briefly.

What a moment between Brian Lara and Virat Kohli ahead of the Trinidad Test.(Screengrab)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 12:50 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India A vs Pakistan A Live Score: Hangargekar strikes twice, IND A o top

India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup: Live updates and full scorecard of IND A vs PAK A in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Colombo.

Live India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup
cricket
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 01:23 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Former Pakistan pacer names Virender Sehwag as ‘easiest’ wicket

Despite the strong performances, a former Pakistan pacer has interestingly claimed Sehwag was the easiest target for him.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag(Hindustan Times)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 12:14 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Consolation 69-run win for England in final Women's Ashes ODI against Australia

Urn holder Australia had already retained the Ashes by winning the second ODI in Southampton on Sunday.

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates making her century during the 3rd ODI of the Women's Ashes Series (AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 11:47 AM IST
PTI |

Watch: Babar, Shaheen can't keep calm as PAK no.11 drags keeper to avoid run out

A bizarre incident took place during the final-wicket partnership in Pakistan's innings on Day 3 of the Test against Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam (L) and Shaheen Afridi (R) react as ball gets stuck in Abrar's pad, with the latter avoiding a run out (Twitter)
cricket
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 12:22 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'PM Modi also spoke about cricket...': Nita Ambani’s big claim while hailing MLC

Speaking about MLC 2023 and cricket in USA, Nita Ambani revealed that PM Narendra Modi spoke about the sport at the White House.

Nita Ambani spoke about MLC and cricket in USA.
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 10:45 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma drops major update on Team India playing XI for 2nd Test vs WI

Team India captain Rohit Sharma spoke about the playing XI for the second Test, which begins July 20 in Port of Spain.

India's captain Rohit Sharma with Mohammed Siraj during first Test against West Indies (AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 09:49 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ramiz, Sohail burn internet with brutal takes on Pakistan star

Former cricketer Aamer Sohail courted controversy by issuing questionable remarks against the Pakistan star.

Aamer Sohail has courted controversy by issuing questionable remarks against the Pakistan star(AFP-Getty Images)
cricket
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 10:24 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Ex-India opener's blunt ‘Australia’ take on Ashwin's 'dressing room' claim

The former India opener reacted to Ravichandran Ashwin's major claim over the Indian dressing room, as he referred to Australia's team in late 90s.

Ravichandran Ashwin (R) and Virat Kohli (L) during the 1st Test vs West Indies(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 08:08 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Prithvi Shaw's razor-sharp response to criticism over off-field image

Shaw's reply could be best summed up through Taylor Swift's 'Shake it off' song - "And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate..."

Prithvi Shaw reacts to criticism over off-field image
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 07:41 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Women's ODI: IND keep pressure up

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score 2nd ODI: Follow live score and updates of IND W Vs BAN W here. 

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score 2nd ODI:(BCB)
cricket
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 02:44 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Absurd and petty': Pathan's 'deeply unsettling' attack on ex-BCCI selector

In an e-mail sent to the BCA, Pathan has accused More of tarnishing Baroda cricket, calling the former BCCI chairman of selector's actions 'deeply unsettling'.

Irfan Pathan has accused Kiran More of 'personal grievances'.(Irfan Pathan/Insta)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 07:02 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Where to watch

India A vs Pakistan A: The Indian unit are unbeaten in the tournament and will aim for another win against arch-rivals Pakistan A.

India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, tv channel(BCCI)
cricket
Published on Jul 19, 2023 06:48 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Having him in WC team is a must': Ganguly to Dravid, Rohit on emerging IND star

Ganguly's reasoning wasn't just based on the player's record or his stupendous run, but also on his left-handed batting ability

Sourav Ganguly has a special message to India team management in ODI World Cup squad
cricket
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 08:21 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out