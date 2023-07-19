The Ashes 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: Pat Cummins' Australia out to douse Bazball fire with series win in sight
ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test Day 1 Live Updates: Bazball returns after a fine win in Headingley, but England would be wary of Australia's threat in Manchester.
The Ashes 4th Test England vs Australia Day 1 Live Score: There can't be a better time to be alive if you're a connoisseur of Test cricket as the Ashes 2023 is back for what promises to be another riveting Test match between England and Australia at the Old Trafford in Manchester. With wins in Lord's and Edgbaston, Australia raced away to a 2-1 lead before England pulled one back in 4 days at Leed's. With the series reaching the boiling point, this is it. A win for England will spice up the series even further, but a victory for Australia will ensure their first Ashes win on English soil in 22 years - they last won in 2001. With so much history at stake, just who will walk away with the bragging right? We shall find out over the next few days.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 19, 2023 02:49 PM IST
The Ashes 4th Test England vs Australia Day 1 Live Score: James Anderson is BACK!
Left out of the Playing XI from the Headingley Test - which had the best pitch for pacers - James Anderson was drafted back in England's Playing XI. As the future looks uncertain following lacklusture outings in the first 2 Ashes Tests, Anderson would be hoping for something special for his home ground. Anderson is 11 days shy of turning 41, and the veteran of 688 Test matches would be hoping to make a mark - not just to close in on his personal milestone but also lead England to series-levelling win!
- Jul 19, 2023 02:45 PM IST
The Ashes 4th Test England vs Australia Day 1 Live Score: AUSTRALIA team news
Looking to wind up the series, Australia yesterday announced an all-out pace attack for the Manchester Test against England. Josh Hazlewood will play his first match of the series in place of the outgoing Scott Boland whereas all-rounder Cameron Green will return to take his place back in the Playing XI at the expense of spinner Todd Murphy. And then there is Mitchell Marsh as well to go with the new-ball pair of Mitchell Starc and captain Cummins himself. What out, England!
- Jul 19, 2023 02:15 PM IST
The Ashes 4th Test England vs Australia Day 1 Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Welcome Test cricket fans! We know why you're here… to witness one of the most epic Ashes contests between England and Australia in a long time. We say epic because there couldn't be a greater advert for Test cricket than how the first three Ashes Tests have been played out. And if Lord's, Edgbaston and Leed's are any indication, we are in for another cracking contest at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. England reduced the scoreline deficit by winning inside 4 days at Headingley, but the bigger stat is 2-1 - in favour of Australia. Can Australia wrap this up at James Anderson's home ground, or will England push the series to a decider to The Oval? Buckle up, we are in for a Test match special like no other.