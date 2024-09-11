England vs Australia Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field
England vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 11 Sep 2024 at 11:00 PM
Venue : Utilita Bowl, Southampton
England squad -
Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Josh Hull, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood
Australia squad -
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett...Read More
England vs Australia Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
England vs Australia Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt (C/WK), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox (On debut), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell (On debut), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton (On debut), Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.
England vs Australia Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field
England vs Australia Match Details
1st T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024 between England and Australia to be held at Utilita Bowl, Southampton at 11:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.