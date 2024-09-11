Explore
    Toss
    AUS
    Yet to bat
    ENG
    Yet to bat
    Toss won by ENG and elected to field
    Live

    England vs Australia Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 11, 2024 10:50 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field in the 1st T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024
    Key Events
    England vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024
    England vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024

    England vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 11 Sep 2024 at 11:00 PM
    Venue : Utilita Bowl, Southampton

    England squad -
    Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Josh Hull, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood
    Australia squad -
    Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 11, 2024 10:50 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

    England vs Australia Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

    Sep 11, 2024 10:50 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Scores: England Playing XI

    England vs Australia Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt (C/WK), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox (On debut), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell (On debut), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton (On debut), Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.

    Sep 11, 2024 10:46 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: Toss Update

    England vs Australia Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field

    Sep 11, 2024 10:07 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024

    England vs Australia Match Details
    1st T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024 between England and Australia to be held at Utilita Bowl, Southampton at 11:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

