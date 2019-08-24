England vs Australia live score Ashes 2019 3rd Test Day 3 at Headingley

cricket

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 15:16 IST

Day 2 Round-up: Josh Hazlewood took five wickets as England were bowled out for just 67 on the second day of the third Test at Headingley to leave Australia on the verge of retaining the Ashes. This was England’s lowest Ashes total since 1948 and the fourth time in 18 months they had been dismissed for under a hundred in a Test. Fast bowler Hazlewood took 5-30 in an England innings wrapped up inside 28 overs. Ashes-holders Australia, looking to go 2-0 up with two to play in this five-match series -- then strengthened their grip to be 171-6 in their second innings at stumps, a commanding lead of 283 runs. Marnus Labuschagne, whose first-innings 74 was seven more than England managed between them, was 53 not out.

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 15:16 IST