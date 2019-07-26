England vs Ireland, Only Test: Ireland record lowest Test innings total in 64 years

Ireland cricket tea, on Friday, registered an unwanted record as they were bowled out for 38 on Day 3 of the Only Test against England at Lord’s in London. The side led by William Porterfield recorded the lowest total in an innings in a Test match in 64 years. Before this, it was New Zealand who had recorded the lowest ever total in a Test innings of 26 in 1955.

Since 1955, no other team has been bowled out below the total of 40 in an innings of a Test match. The Kiwis are the only team to be bowl out below 30 in a Test innings.

Lowest first innings total of a Test in a win 26 NZ v Eng Auckland 1955

30 SA v Eng P Elizabeth 1896

30 SA v Eng Edgbaston 1924

35 SA v Eng Cape Town 1899

36 Aus v Eng Edgbaston 1902

36 SA v Aus MCG 1932

38 Ire v Eng Lord’s 2019

On a murky morning, Ireland made a dream start when Stuart Thompson ended England’s second innings on 303 with the first ball of the day, clean bowling Olly Stone. After a rain delay, Ireland, chasing 182 for victory, began in encouraging fashion, reaching 11 without loss, but the wheels fell off in dramatic fashion as they posted the lowest ever test innings total at Lord’s.

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad took cruel advantage of optimum bowling conditions to rattle through the Irish order in 15.4 overs.



Woakes put Ireland out of their misery, knocking back Tim Murtagh’s leg stump to finish with the spectacular figures of six wickets for 17 with Broad taking four for 19.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 18:51 IST