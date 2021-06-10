England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: BJ Watling ruled out, Tom Blundell to keep wicket

New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman BJ Watling has been ruled out of the second Test against England which began on Thursday at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Watling is said to have failed to recover from a sore back and the 35-year-old is believed to be a late withdrawal. In his place, Tom Blundell – playing his 11th Test – will be keeping wicket for New Zealand.

"BLACKCAPS wicket-keeper BJ Watling is a late withdrawal from the second Test against England in Birmingham, after failing to overcome a sore back," New Zealand Cricket said in an official statement.

England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat. They have one change to their line-up from the Lord's Test, with Olly Robinson replacing Ollie Stone. On the other hand, there are five changes for New Zealand, with Will Young, Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult and Matt Henry coming in.

The match holds a special significance in the history of English cricket. Fast bowler James Anderson is playing his 162nd Test match, making him the most-capped English cricketer, surpassing Sir Alastair Cook’s record of 161 Tests.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson