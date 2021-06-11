England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 live score
- ENG vs NZ live score 2nd Test: England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 live score and updates
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 Live score: New Zealand bowlers would look to wrap up the England tail as soon as possible on Day 2 of the second and final Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England overnight batsman Dan Lawrence, however, would be eyeing the three-figure mark.
Follow ENG vs NZ 2nd Test live score
England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.
New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.
-
Vikas Khanna shares what his dog did when his sister was babysitting the pooch
-
Daughter texts dad about her new job, his reply leaves people in splits
-
Piyush Goyal tweets clip of all-women team examining freight trains. Watch
-
Israeli archaeologists find unbroken chicken egg that is almost 1,000 years old