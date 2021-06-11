Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 live score
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 04:06 PM IST

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 Live score: New Zealand bowlers would look to wrap up the England tail as soon as possible on Day 2 of the second and final Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England overnight batsman Dan Lawrence, however, would be eyeing the three-figure mark.

Follow ENG vs NZ 2nd Test live score


England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

