England vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3
- England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score: After New Zealand posted a mammoth score of 553, England would be aiming for a strong response in the first innings.
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell crafted an impressive 190 while Tom Blundell also hit a century as the tourists scored a mammoth 553 in their first innings to take control of the second test against England at the end of day two on Saturday. England made 90-1 from 26 overs in response at the close of play after Trent Boult had opener Zak Crawley caught behind for four to give New Zealand a decent start at Trent Bridge. But Alex Lees was unbeaten on 34 with Ollie Pope 51 not out and both batsmen looking comfortable at the end.
England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
