England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1: Follow Live Score

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Follow Live score and updates of the opening day of ENG vs NZ 3rd Test from Headingley, Leeds.
ENG vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Ben Stokes looks on during a nets session(AP)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 01:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 Live: England chase a 3-0 series clean sweep against New Zealand as the two teams head into the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and Jamie Overton is set to make his debut after fellow paceman Jimmy Anderson was ruled out owing to an ankle injury. England skipper Ben Stokes said the veteran seamer had a 'puffy ankle' and wasn't sure if he'd be healthy enough to play in next month's Test match against India. Stokes said Overton offered a 'point of difference' because of his extra pace. New Zealand have had several positive cases in their squad during the tour, with skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of the second Test. Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell and two members of their backroom team return positive results in England. But all four players are now fit and available to play in Leeds this week. Coming into this campaign against the world Test champions, England had won just one of their previous 17 matches at this level. But the hosts have outwitted the BlackCaps to kick-start a new phase under the leadership duo of Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum.

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Matty Potts, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner

