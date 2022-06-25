England vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: ENG vs NZ Live Updates

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
England vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Follow Live score and updates of the third day of ENG vs NZ 3rd Test from Headingley, Leeds.
England vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 03:18 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

England vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Jonny Bairstow smashed a brilliant century (130*) while Jamie Overton remained unbeaten on 88 as England look to go for the lead in the first innings of the third Test on Saturday. The hosts were once reeling at 55/6, but Bairstow's counter-attacking innings put the Kiwi bowlers on backfoot, and Overton complimented the English batter brilliantly, smashng 12 fours and two sixes en route to his 88*. Bairstow, too, has hit 21 fours in his innings. Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out on 329 in the first innings with Jack Leach taking a five-wicket haul (5/100).

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Matty Potts, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner

