England vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: ENG vs NZ Live Updates

England vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: England strangled New Zealand's top order through pace and spin in the second innings to stay in the ascendency three days into the third test at Headingley on Saturday. New Zealand was 168-5 for an overall lead of 137 runs when rain brought an early closure with 17.1 overs remaining in the day. Jamie Overton missed out on a dream hundred in his debut test but Jonny Bairstow's masterful 162 gave England a slender first-innings lead of 31 runs when it was all out for 360 just before lunch.

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Matty Potts, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner

