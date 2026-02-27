England vs New Zealand LIVE Score T20 World Cup: Blackcaps win first toss in 11 matches, opt to bat first vs ENG
England vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand opt to bat first in Colombo, no surprises with that decision. Kiwis remain unchanged for this match, while England bring in an extra spinner for the contest.
- 3 Mins agoNew Zealand finally win a toss and opt to BAT FIRST
- 20 Mins agoToss approaching – second half remains tricky at Premadasa
- 42 Mins agoEngland captain Harry Brook clicks into form
- 1 Hr agoENG currently top, but NZ right behind
- 1 Hr 25 Mins agoHELLO AND WELCOME!
England vs New Zealand Live Score: With two teams already through to the semifinals, the decisive days of the Super 8 stage in the ICC T20 World Cup are here. A third team could seal qualification tonight, with New Zealand in pole position to finish at the top of Group 2 with a win over already-qualified England tonight....Read More
England’s impressive win over Pakistan thanks to captain Harry Brook’s phenomenal century in a chase means they are already through with four points, while New Zealand are right behind them on three points after an impressive fightback against co-hosts Sri Lanka. The Kiwis will be aware that even a loss leaves them in an okay position with Pakistan needing to beat the Lankans by a big margin tomorrow evening, but they will not want it to get to that stage.
Expect England to make some changes and experiment with their batting and bowling alike as they look for the right combination ahead of the semifinals – but equally, this presents a low-stakes opportunity for the likes of Jofra Archer and Sam Curran to generate some rhythm and momentum before the knockout stages.
The teams might also know the significance of finishing top of the table in this particular group. The team finishing second is likely to face South Africa in the semifinals, and with the Proteas currently playing like the team to beat in this tournament, they might fancy their chances a little more against West Indies or even India depending on which team qualifies out of the other group.
The last team interested, meanwhile, will be Pakistan. They will hope for a crushing English victory which will open the door for them to try and get a net run-rate boost of their own – one which could let them outdo New Zealand despite the relative deficit they find themselves in. Pakistan will head into their match either knowing exactly what they will need to accomplish for qualification, or completely eliminated from contention.
Squads:
England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie
England vs New Zealand Live Score: Toss goes Mitch Santner's way, finally, and it's an easy decision to bat first. Kiwis remain unchanged.
Brook wanted to bat first too, aware that spin will come into play. Extra spinner in Rehan Ahmed for them.
England vs New Zealand Live Score: Toss approaching – second half remains tricky at Premadasa
England vs New Zealand Live Score: A few minutes away from the toss now. With the spin factor and the larger boundaries at the Premadasa, batting first should be an advantage, and both teams have powerful openers who will back themselves to take advantage of relatively better conditions for batting earlier on. Expect plenty of spin in the teams.
England vs New Zealand Live Score: England captain Harry Brook clicks into form
England vs New Zealand Live Score: After a fifty in the opening match, Harry Brook was having quite a rotten tournament by the standards of his incredible talent. However, all of that changed as he led from the front with a sensation second-innings century in a chase against Pakistan to book England's spot in the semifinals. Truly a confidence player, this is a threatening sign for all the other teams – as is the tactical decision to move him up to number three, where he can start against pace and face more balls.
England vs New Zealand Live Score: ENG currently top, but NZ right behind
England vs New Zealand Live Score: The current situation in Group 2 after two rounds of matches sees England top with 4 points. New Zealand, after one point in an abandoned match against Pakistan, beat Sri Lanka to reach a total of 3 points, and are currently in second.
The winning team today would also win the group. Meanwhile, New Zealand haven't qualified, and have the chance to reach the semifinals in one go as well.
England vs New Zealand Live Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
England vs New Zealand Live Score: Into the last round of matches in the World Cup's Super Eights. An important match to decide the make of the semifinals today, as the Kiwis enter with a chance of finishing top of the group and seal their qualification. England in their way.