England vs New Zealand LIVE Score T20 World Cup: Blackcaps win first toss in 11 matches, opt to bat first vs ENG

Live

By

England vs New Zealand Live Score: Rachin Ravindra took a four-fer in New Zealand's previous match.

England vs New Zealand Live Score: With two teams already through to the semifinals, the decisive days of the Super 8 stage in the ICC T20 World Cup are here. A third team could seal qualification tonight, with New Zealand in pole position to finish at the top of Group 2 with a win over already-qualified England tonight. England’s impressive win over Pakistan thanks to captain Harry Brook’s phenomenal century in a chase means they are already through with four points, while New Zealand are right behind them on three points after an impressive fightback against co-hosts Sri Lanka. The Kiwis will be aware that even a loss leaves them in an okay position with Pakistan needing to beat the Lankans by a big margin tomorrow evening, but they will not want it to get to that stage. Expect England to make some changes and experiment with their batting and bowling alike as they look for the right combination ahead of the semifinals – but equally, this presents a low-stakes opportunity for the likes of Jofra Archer and Sam Curran to generate some rhythm and momentum before the knockout stages. The teams might also know the significance of finishing top of the table in this particular group. The team finishing second is likely to face South Africa in the semifinals, and with the Proteas currently playing like the team to beat in this tournament, they might fancy their chances a little more against West Indies or even India depending on which team qualifies out of the other group. The last team interested, meanwhile, will be Pakistan. They will hope for a crushing English victory which will open the door for them to try and get a net run-rate boost of their own – one which could let them outdo New Zealand despite the relative deficit they find themselves in. Pakistan will head into their match either knowing exactly what they will need to accomplish for qualification, or completely eliminated from contention. Squads: England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie ...Read More

England’s impressive win over Pakistan thanks to captain Harry Brook’s phenomenal century in a chase means they are already through with four points, while New Zealand are right behind them on three points after an impressive fightback against co-hosts Sri Lanka. The Kiwis will be aware that even a loss leaves them in an okay position with Pakistan needing to beat the Lankans by a big margin tomorrow evening, but they will not want it to get to that stage. Expect England to make some changes and experiment with their batting and bowling alike as they look for the right combination ahead of the semifinals – but equally, this presents a low-stakes opportunity for the likes of Jofra Archer and Sam Curran to generate some rhythm and momentum before the knockout stages. The teams might also know the significance of finishing top of the table in this particular group. The team finishing second is likely to face South Africa in the semifinals, and with the Proteas currently playing like the team to beat in this tournament, they might fancy their chances a little more against West Indies or even India depending on which team qualifies out of the other group. The last team interested, meanwhile, will be Pakistan. They will hope for a crushing English victory which will open the door for them to try and get a net run-rate boost of their own – one which could let them outdo New Zealand despite the relative deficit they find themselves in. Pakistan will head into their match either knowing exactly what they will need to accomplish for qualification, or completely eliminated from contention. Squads: England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie